Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts in the red zone, Matt Ryan and Arthur Smith partnership, Falcons role players and more

Your questions get answers in Wednesday's mailbag

Dec 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

bair.mail.12.29

The Falcons are pressing forward into Week 17, which, isn't the regular season's last. We've got two more to go, with a trip to Buffalo upcoming.

They're technically still in it – you know what that means – and will try to improve an already sterling road record with a win over a top team. Beating an upper tier team has proved elusive, and a victory over the Bills would constitute another significant stride made this season.

RELATED CONTENT:

Can they do it? Can individual records get broken? And, can Kyle Pitts find the end zone? And, how can the relationship between Arthur Smith and Matt Ryan continue to progress.

We get into all that and more in Wednesday's mailbag.

Bobby Gober from Virginia Beach, Va.

I think Kyle Pitts is having a really good season, but I was wondering why he doesn't seem to be a significant factor in the red zone, is it going to like all the years with Julio jones where he gets a lot of yards and very few touchdowns.

Bair: It is odd that Kyle Pitts only has one touchdown, but I think it's because he is such a significant factor in the red zone. Defenses are always accounting for him around the end zone, and Matt Ryan has shown he'll throw it where the coverage isn't. Sometimes that means the ball goes elsewhere, to less threatening targets like Hayden Hurst and Olamide Zaccheaus, who have been good securing scores.

That said, having only one touchdown remains odd. I think the Falcons would like him more involved than he has been on end zone targets. He hasn't gotten a few, though not a ton, in the red zone. Pitts has run 66 routes from the red zone, with four receptions for 24 yards on 13 targets, per TruMedia.

Greg Sandels from Buford, Ga.

Just wanted to express my pride in this ATL team. Coach Smith has gotten so much out of it staff…a few stumbles along the way, but teaching moments…and well learned. The future is looking bright in my eyes…I don't think Marty is going anywhere and hope he doesn't.

Bair: I think Arthur Smith has had a solid rookie season and the Falcons have made some strides. They'll have to do it all over again next season despite heavy roster turnover while the team gets right with the salary cap.

I don't think, however, there will be turnover at the starting quarterback position. In my opinion, considering his contract situation and performance, Matt Ryan will be back in 2022. I also think that will be benefit the Falcons, with Ryan and head coach Arthur Smith working together. They've formed a solid working relationship that will improve over time and increase the efficiency and chemistry between play caller and quarterback.

Smith called him "low maintenance," in a recent press conference. Easy to work with and talented is a good combo, especially for a new coach. I would expect better things from both in their second year working together.

Will Smith from Summerville, Ga.

Hey, Scott, got a fun one for you. We all know the Falcons need "better players" and more depth. Can You, Tori and Kris name one player who's on the bubble but would make next year's team better if they stuck around, and why? Y'all have made this year fun, even with the bumpy ride we've all been on. Thanks!

Bair: Hey Will, always appreciate the questions. Tori and Kris are driving to the facility right now so I can't poll them, but maybe I'll add their responses later. Interesting topic. In terms of sticking around, I assume you're talking about guys on expiring contracts or who don't have established roles.

I'm going with Anthony Rush. He has carved out a nice role for himself since signing here during the season. You can read more about how the Falcons found him right here. He's the big body Dean Pees prefers on the interior, and has proven a solid run stopper. Maybe he's more of a secondary option behind a new upgrade at the position, but Rush could be a valued part of the rotation.

I'll also think Brandon Copeland and Daren Bates are good for this roster, too. And while he's anything but a bubble player, Lee Smith is another essential cog who is a valued member of the offense. I'll ask Tori and Kris what they think later on.

Home turf win | Monochrome Mode

Check out the best black and white images from the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions game during Week 15 of 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 25

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Mike Pennel #98 prepares to walk onto the field before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Mike Pennel #98 prepares to walk onto the field before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Daren Bates #53 celebrates their victory over the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 25

Atlanta Falcons Daren Bates #53 celebrates their victory over the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 celebrates I the locker room after defeating the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Austin Hittel/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 celebrates I the locker room after defeating the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Austin Hittel/Atlanta Falcons)

Austin Hittel/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Fans watch the game as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 25

Fans watch the game as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and linebacker Mykal Walker #3 make a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 25

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and linebacker Mykal Walker #3 make a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 25

Fans cheer as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 25

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 warms up before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 warms up before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 25

Fans cheer as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate his touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate his touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the Atlanta Falcons throwback helmets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 25

A general view of the Atlanta Falcons throwback helmets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 25

A general view prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 25

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are seen on the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 25

The Atlanta Falcons are seen on the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setter images before the game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 25

Scene setter images before the game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 25

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Clinton Hardy from Evans, Ga.

Bair, Hate to rain on all your sugar coating of the truth, but we are a sorry team especially on defense! the whole bunch needs to go and enough about play-offs, we would embarrass ourselves. By the way Kyle Pitts can't break Mike Ditka's record. Mike played in 14 games, so he has already missed the chance to beat Ditka's record.

Bair: I'm answering this question on Wednesday morning, while it's actually raining!! It's that you? I don't think you're addressing anything I haven't discussed before in this forum. The Falcons have tons of needs on both sides of the ball. I've said several times that the Falcons need edge rushers, plural. They need another interior presence and an outside cornerback, a slot corner if Isaiah Oliver doesn't come back.

And on this Pitts-Ditka thing. Always a debate. I happen to recognize Roger Maris' home run mark even though he did it in 162. Not a big fan of Barry Bonds' mark cause there sure seems to be a high probability he was, well, you know.

And, if we're gonna stick with football here, would the 1972 Dolphins have remained undefeated if they had to play 16 instead of 14? Who's the Falcons all-time sack leader? Is it Claude Humphrey, or are his now discovered numbers invalid because the sack wasn't a stat yet?

All these things are fun for debate, but I wouldn't put an asterisk next two Pitts name if he eclipses Dikta. Or, do you want to make a clear delineation between 14 and 16 games? If so, Pitts already owns that record over Jeremy Shockey.

Call for questions

Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Friday's Bair Mail.

Email_Signature_Reps 1200px

Related Content

news

Falcons LB Foye Oluokun named NFC defensive player of the week

Yale product played a huge role in Falcons victory over Detroit Lions, including game-sealing interception
news

Falcons place Feleipe Franks, Richie Grant on reserve/COVID-19 list

The two rookies join others like Brandon Copeland and Tajae Sharpe who are already on the list.
news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 17 contest vs. Bills

news

"A new emphasis:" How Steve Sabo, pro personnel scouts are scouring NFL talent pool to help build Falcons back up

Terry Fontenot's commitment to roster churn, pro scouting, has Falcons searching nonstop for free-agent gems
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Packers stay on top; Colts, Eagles and Bengals rise and Falcons move up

See where the Falcons ended up after victory over Detroit Lions
news

'He's fun to coach': Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan, Twitter reacts to Kyle Pitts' record-setting day

Pitts broke a bevy of records in the win over the Lions, including Tony Gonzalez's franchise record for yards in a single season as a tight end.
news

Analyzing Kyle Pitts' day and the impact it has on his future: Inside Tori's Notebook

Arthur Smith said during the week that Pitts is only scratching the surface of what he will be in this league. He "continued to excel" against the Lions. 
news

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson, Younghoe Koo, Kyle Pitts breaking records and NFL Draft needs

Your questions get answers in Monday's mailbag
news

Bair: Securing one-score wins proof Arthur Smith is impacting Falcons culture

Rookie head coach establishing confidence, proper late-game mindset required to win close games
news

'Gritty not pretty': Falcons defense steps up when it matters most vs. Detroit Lions

Atlanta is 7-2 in 2021 in games decided by one possession. 
news

'He's different': Kyle Pitts sets franchise record in win over Lions

Pitts broke Tony Gonzalez's franchise record for receiving yards as a tight end, moving him to second all-time in NFL history in receiving yards for a rookie tight-end. 

Top News

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts in the red zone, Matt Ryan and Arthur Smith partnership, Falcons role players and more

Falcons LB Foye Oluokun named NFC defensive player of the week

Falcons place Feleipe Franks, Richie Grant on reserve/COVID-19 list

Falcons release depth chart before Week 17 contest vs. Bills

Advertising