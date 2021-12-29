Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts in the red zone, Matt Ryan and Arthur Smith partnership, Falcons role players and more

Greg Sandels from Buford, Ga.

Just wanted to express my pride in this ATL team. Coach Smith has gotten so much out of it staff…a few stumbles along the way, but teaching moments…and well learned. The future is looking bright in my eyes…I don't think Marty is going anywhere and hope he doesn't.

Bair: I think Arthur Smith has had a solid rookie season and the Falcons have made some strides. They'll have to do it all over again next season despite heavy roster turnover while the team gets right with the salary cap.

I don't think, however, there will be turnover at the starting quarterback position. In my opinion, considering his contract situation and performance, Matt Ryan will be back in 2022. I also think that will be benefit the Falcons, with Ryan and head coach Arthur Smith working together. They've formed a solid working relationship that will improve over time and increase the efficiency and chemistry between play caller and quarterback.

Smith called him "low maintenance," in a recent press conference. Easy to work with and talented is a good combo, especially for a new coach. I would expect better things from both in their second year working together.

Will Smith from Summerville, Ga.

Hey, Scott, got a fun one for you. We all know the Falcons need "better players" and more depth. Can You, Tori and Kris name one player who's on the bubble but would make next year's team better if they stuck around, and why? Y'all have made this year fun, even with the bumpy ride we've all been on. Thanks!

Bair: Hey Will, always appreciate the questions. Tori and Kris are driving to the facility right now so I can't poll them, but maybe I'll add their responses later. Interesting topic. In terms of sticking around, I assume you're talking about guys on expiring contracts or who don't have established roles.

I'm going with Anthony Rush. He has carved out a nice role for himself since signing here during the season. You can read more about how the Falcons found him right here. He's the big body Dean Pees prefers on the interior, and has proven a solid run stopper. Maybe he's more of a secondary option behind a new upgrade at the position, but Rush could be a valued part of the rotation.