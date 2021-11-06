Bair: Lee Smith provides honest assessment of where Falcons are, where they can go. You should believe him. 

Solid growth.

That's something the Falcons continuously strive for in the early periods of this new era. It's also a realistic expectation, honesty preferred over Smith or anyone else guaranteeing a playoff run or puffing up a team's prospects with hot air.

"I've been on teams where you're just hoping and praying that you can get a horseshoe … for good luck and actually win a game," Smith said. "At this point, that's not where we're at. We've shown flashes in our game that we can be good. We just need to put it all together at the right time."

That's the next goal for a team that has played well in spurts but has lost games or have forced to win close due to execution lapses. That'll happen with a new and/or young team in some transition. That's where the Falcons are at this point, following a series of disappointing seasons.

Smith believes he can help usher in a new and prosperous era, helping a foundation of young talent become solid pros.

"The Kyle Pitts' and Richie Grants of the world will carry the torch forward," Smith said. "I'm someone who can help teach those guys what a true pro looks like. There's a reason there are a few 10-year vets on a team with a bunch of puppies everywhere. If I went out there and got my ass kicked every Sunday it wouldn't matter how good of a leader I was.