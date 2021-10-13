Bair Mail: On the Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan partnership, NFL trade deadline options and a Lee Smith tribute

Happy bye week, everyone.

Hope you have something fun planned for this upcoming Sunday, with the Falcons taking a week off. Go for a hike or spin on the lake or something, because we all know you'll be glued to the couch every other Sunday during the Falcons season.

You should feel good during this bye, after the team's 27-20 victory over the New York Jets in London. While the game was too close at the end, the Falcons did a lot of good things over the course of four quarters.

It's clear from your mailbag submissions that confidence in Matt Ryan and Arthur Smith is going up, while causes for concern remain.

Let's take a look at all those things, plus a tribute to Lee Smith, in Wednesday's Bair Mail:

Bobby Hendricks from Huntsville, Ala.

I personally feel great about this new coaching regime. The Arthur Smith hire feels really right. He makes good decisions. He doesn't duck. We may finally have our guy, I just hope it's not too late for Matt Ryan to reap the benefits!

Bair: I agree with you, Bobby. I have great respect for Smith and how he has handled the season's initial portion, setting a solid tone that demands accountability, prohibits excuse makers and doesn't allow anyone to play the victim card.

In terms of his offense, I think it's coming together well considering the talent available to him. Ryan has already reaped some benefit from playing in this scheme, and the partnership is going well at this point.

Smith discussed that on Monday, saying he and Ryan are about 70 percent in sync, with room to grow as the season moves forward.

"As Matt (Ryan) and I have gone through games, I have gone on record and said that there would be a natural evolution because it's like a new marriage so to speak, I guess," Smith said. "I'm really pleased with how Matt's playing."