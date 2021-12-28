Since we've highlighted Vaughters and Rush, let's dive a bit deeper into those signings.

Rush started the 2021 campaign with the Tennessee Titans and had a solid showing in the exhibition opener against the Falcons. Sabo and his team kept a close eye on Rush during and after a game where he had two tackles near the line of scrimmage and two quarterback pressures against the Falcons reserves.

Sabo's department was right to think he wouldn't get cut and, even after the defensive tackle made Tennessee's initial 53-man roster, they had a full evaluation and were ready to pounce without hesitation when he hit the open market.

"Once he was free, we tried to get him here and got lucky enough to do so," Sabo said. "Full credit to the player. Full credit to [defensive line coach Gary Emmanuel] for getting him ready to go. Then he got the opportunity and made the most of it."

The pro department had an inside scoop on Vaughters. Falcons outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino worked with the big, physical edge rusher at a previous stop in Chicago. He knew firsthand about Vaughters' smarts, effort level and physical skill, and was willing to vouch for the Stanford product. Receivers coach Dave Brock was able to make a similar pitch for bringing Marvin Hall back. That helped make the players a priority and allowed Fontenot to make a better-informed decision.

"The collaborative part of roster building is really important," Monachino said. "I also think it's really good here. Terry is a guy who we all – nobody here thinks we know everything. That goes from the GM to the head coach and all the way to me. If there's good information, we'll listen. We'll get our good information wherever we can get it."

Sabo says coaches have been a huge help in the process. They briefed both pro and college scouts on the body types and skill sets that fit their schemes upon arrival. They're active in the draft and pro signings, and are essential to getting new players up to speed.

Arthur Smith also allows the pro scout who advanced a particular opponent to be in the coaching booth while playing that team. That's a rarity, Sabo says.

It's done because, as Monachino points out, the Falcons will take good information wherever they can get it.

Sabo's team is digging for good information all the time, so they can be prepared to act quickly and supplement new players of quality to the mix.

"That's what's exciting about working for Terry, and what's exciting for us, is that we have opportunities to add to our talent base," Sabo said. "These types of street signings can really help alleviate future needs. They can avoid potential draft picks to a position. Bottom-up scouting during the season can really make a difference if you can hit on the right guys."

Those efforts will give way to unrestricted free-agent signings in the offseason, and then to fleshing out the roster after the NFL Draft. The work never stops, and Sabo's fine with that. The Falcons are always trying to improve wherever possible.