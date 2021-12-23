But it wasn't always like this for Oluokun. It took work, that rare work that Ulbrich described.

"Learning the linebacker (position), where I couldn't even see a puller at first, now I am able to read offenses, so it's cool," Oluokun said.

It started in the film room. Oluokun said Ulbrich taught formations really well, and that's where they began. Then, on the field, it was about learning to use his hands. When he first got to the league, Oluokun said he wasn't trying to touch any linemen in front of him because he didn't really know how to get off of them. Early on, he would ultimately bury himself in the block and take himself out of the play. This was one of the early lessons he learned and remedied.

Now, he's one of the Falcons' most dynamic defenders. Looking back, though, Sabo said he'd be lying if he thought the Oluokun they see in 2021 was the ultimate vision for him during the pre-draft evaluation process.

"Back in April of 2018, we were looking to get better depth," Sabo said. "We were looking for a guy to come in and develop. Worst-case scenario is we're hoping he'd be a credible backup and really good special teams player. But then it just evolved from there."

It vision evolved because Oluokun evolved. And he did so in the best way for both himself and the Falcons.

Ask scouts and coaches: They won't take credit for the player Oluokun became. That credit falls on his own shoulders, though humble as he is, he'd likely never say it.

Ask the players around him: They feel his best football is ahead of him.

"Hopefully the league will take notice of the good things that he does making tackles, covering, rushing, whatever he does," Jarrett said. "He's in the position he's in for a reason. (Coaches) trust him. We trust him."

Ulbrich, in 2020, said the same thing.

"I really hope that the league starts to take notice of him," he said, "because I think he is very deserving of the credit of being one of the better linebackers in the league now."

While accolades and recognition are great perks of a prosperous evolution well earned, there's something even more special in Oluokun's story as he worked to get to the point where he's at now. He has morphed himself into a respected NFL linebacker when very few thought he could in his pre-draft days at Yale.

Now, his story comes full circle.