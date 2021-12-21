Fontenot and Jones worked together for 11 years in New Orleans before Jones moved to Baltimore in 2011. Over his time with the two franchises, Jones worked with two of the winningest coaches in NFL history -- John Harbaugh and Sean Payton.

And in Jones' first year with coach Arthur Smith, he sees many parallels.

"The high-end coaches like those two are extremely competitive, strong-willed, they know what they're looking for, and they have a clear vision of their teams," Jones said. "But early on, I will say this, [Arthur Smith] has definitely traits in similar to those two."

Jones appreciates that Smith has a clear vision and plan for the Falcons. More than that, he values the way Smith communicates with Jones and other scouts, and considers their perspectives and opinions to help his vision.

For Jones, the key in his first year working with Smith is building trust.

He's done that in the past by consistently bringing coaches players who fit the culture and team well and eventually getting to a point where coaches knew that they could trust Jones' word without much discussion.

But that doesn't mean that he hasn't made mistakes. In fact, Jones' misses are what he remembers most. They are the most helpful. He learns from them and embraces that they are a part of his process.

One mistake still stands out from the rest.

When Jones first saw Michigan State running back Le'veon Bell, he was confident he knew the kind of player Bell was. A solid running back worthy of a third-round draft grade.

So when Jones saw Bell again at Michigan State's pro day and Bell looked quick and explosive, Jones didn't think much of it. He had already penciled Bell in as a third-round player and figured that day was an anomaly.

"Basically. I played a half of football, and I thought I knew him," Jones said. "I didn't take the pro day circuit seriously. I was just dismissive of it. I was too set in my own ways of thinking that."

Bell was drafted in the second round and became one of the best running backs in the NFL for multiple seasons. The second round isn't far off from where Jones had him graded, but he knew that if he had just been more open-minded and took the complete scouting process more seriously, then he would have given Bell a higher grade.