Falcons place Feleipe Franks, Richie Grant on reserve/COVID-19 list

Along with the announcement of Franks' move to the reserve/COVID-19 list came the inclusion of Grant, too. Grant has played a rotational role for the Falcons defense in 2021. Recently, Atlanta has deployed Grant more at nickel, with Dean Pees saying Grant has taken over the spot in this defense. If Grant can't get a green light to return before Sunday's game at Buffalo, the Falcons may have to use more of fellow rookies Darren Hall and Avery Williams in his place.