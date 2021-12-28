Falcons place Feleipe Franks, Richie Grant on reserve/COVID-19 list

The two rookies join others like Brandon Copeland and Tajae Sharpe who are already on the list.

Dec 28, 2021 at 03:56 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
scott bair headshot
by Tori McElhaney & Scott Bair
AF_20211226_DETatATL_ACH_1770
Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons have placed quarterback and special teams player Feleipe Franks and safety Richie Grant on the reserve-COVID-19 list, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Throughout the last three weeks, Franks has played the role of Matt Ryan's backup quarterback on game days. Arthur Smith said a couple weeks ago that keeping Franks active on game day was less about Franks moving into the No. 2 ahead of Josh Rosen, but rather because Franks plays more roles in certain packages (for the offense and special teams) than Rosen does. For the last three weeks, the Falcons have chosen to keep Rosen inactive and Franks' as Ryan's No. 2.

AF_20211226_DETatATL_CS1_9514
Casey Sykes/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

Along with the announcement of Franks' move to the reserve/COVID-19 list came the inclusion of Grant, too. Grant has played a rotational role for the Falcons defense in 2021. Recently, Atlanta has deployed Grant more at nickel, with Dean Pees saying Grant has taken over the spot in this defense. If Grant can't get a green light to return before Sunday's game at Buffalo, the Falcons may have to use more of fellow rookies Darren Hall and Avery Williams in his place.

Franks and Grant join Marlon Davison, Tyeler Davison, Brandon Copeland, Tajae Sharpe, James Vaughters and Dorian Etheridge on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It's uncertain when players on the reserve COVID-19 list will be eligible to return to the active roster.

The Falcons are fully vaccinated – they were the first NFL team to reach that threshold – which means it'll be easier for anyone on the roster to be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to the latest NFL protocol on the matter at the time of this publication, released on Dec. 16, "any such fully vaccinated individual should be tested every day after the confirmed positive test. Any such fully vaccinated individual shall be released from quarantine, provided they are asymptomatic for at least 24 hours" and complete one of three testing options that produce negative results, an acceptable cycle threshold value or both.

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 17 contest vs. Bills

news

"A new emphasis:" How Steve Sabo, pro personnel scouts are scouring NFL talent pool to help build Falcons back up

Terry Fontenot's commitment to roster churn, pro scouting, has Falcons searching nonstop for free-agent gems
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Packers stay on top; Colts, Eagles and Bengals rise and Falcons move up

See where the Falcons ended up after victory over Detroit Lions
news

'He's fun to coach': Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan, Twitter reacts to Kyle Pitts' record-setting day

Pitts broke a bevy of records in the win over the Lions, including Tony Gonzalez's franchise record for yards in a single season as a tight end.
news

Analyzing Kyle Pitts' day and the impact it has on his future: Inside Tori's Notebook

Arthur Smith said during the week that Pitts is only scratching the surface of what he will be in this league. He "continued to excel" against the Lions. 
news

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson, Younghoe Koo, Kyle Pitts breaking records and NFL Draft needs

Your questions get answers in Monday's mailbag
news

Bair: Securing one-score wins proof Arthur Smith is impacting Falcons culture

Rookie head coach establishing confidence, proper late-game mindset required to win close games
news

'Gritty not pretty': Falcons defense steps up when it matters most vs. Detroit Lions

Atlanta is 7-2 in 2021 in games decided by one possession. 
news

'He's different': Kyle Pitts sets franchise record in win over Lions

Pitts broke Tony Gonzalez's franchise record for receiving yards as a tight end, moving him to second all-time in NFL history in receiving yards for a rookie tight-end. 
news

Three gut reactions to Falcons game against Detroit Lions 

Falcons squeak out a close one, earning a 20-16 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Inactives: Updating the game day status of Tajae Sharpe, Falcons backup quarterback situation

Falcons place another defensive lineman on reserve/COVID-19 list

Top News

Falcons place Feleipe Franks, Richie Grant on reserve/COVID-19 list

Falcons release depth chart before Week 17 contest vs. Bills

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Packers stay on top; Colts, Eagles and Bengals rise and Falcons move up

'He's fun to coach': Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan, Twitter reacts to Kyle Pitts' record-setting day

Advertising