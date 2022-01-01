Falcons activate trio of players off reserve/COVID-19 list, still bring in reinforcements

BUFFALO, NY -- The Falcons activated Brandon Copeland, Feleipe Franks and Richie Grant off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday afternoon. Arthur Smith foreshadowed as much in his Wednesday press conference, saying then that the Falcons felt "optimistic" they'd be able to get a portion of the then-12 players back before kickoff on Sunday in Buffalo.

With the activation of Copeland, Franks and Grant, the Falcons' reserve/COVID-19 list drops to nine players.

Even though the Falcons claimed QB Matt Barkley off of waivers this week, Franks' return is still notable for both the backup quarterback spot as well as for Franks' special teams role. However, the most note worthy return is Grant.

The Falcons were looking extremely thin in the secondary with Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. With Fabian Moreau also doubtful to play on Sunday with a rib injury, the Falcons secondary was only looking more sparse.