Analyzing Dean Pees nickel rotation, why it's not his ideal scenario after losing Isaiah Oliver

We can infer Pees said this for two reasons. The first is pretty simple: Oliver was playing very well in this scheme, as well as we've seen him play since he entered the league. Playing the way he was, no one on this Falcons defense was going to usurp him.

The second reason, though, has a foundation in Pees' philosophy, which is to only have one nickel. With one nickel, there's unpredictability. With multiple players rotating into the slot, there's a pattern that offenses can figure out how to exploit.

"It's not going to be hard for an offense to watch the film and say, 'OK, well if this guy is in the game, here's what they're really trying to do. And if this guy is in the game, here's what they're trying to do,'" Pees explained. "You need to have a guy."

A guy. One. Singular. Not plural. And in case you missed the emphasis, he said it again.

"The perfect world for us is (having) a right and left safety, a right and left corner and I want a nickel. A nickel," Pees emphasized. "That's what we want, and we haven't been able to do that, whether it be injuries or certain guys not being able to do certain things that we need to do. So, we've had to switch them out. That's not what we prefer."

It's been quite the rotation at nickel since Oliver's injury. Pees has deployed Richie Grant, Avery Williams, Erik Harris and - sparingly - Darren Hall, too. And yet, no one has filled Oliver's shoes, even though Grant has made some progress. There are just too many differing body types in this group, too many different skillsets, perhaps too little experience, too, with three of the four being rookies. At the end of the day, it's too many players for Pees' liking. He wants one nickel.