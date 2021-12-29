The Falcons claim QB Matt Barkley off waivers

Atlanta was in need of quarterback depth with Feleipe Franks on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Dec 29, 2021 at 05:10 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20211226_DETatATL_MM1_3095
Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the Atlanta Falcons throwback helmets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have added some depth to their quarterback room by claiming Matt Barkley off of waivers on Wednesday afternoon.

This move comes just 24 hours after the Falcons placed Feleipe Franks on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. The Falcons currently have 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Franks has played the backup quarterback role on game days throughout the last three weeks, with the Falcons choosing to keep Josh Rosen inactive.

RELATED CONTENT:

Barkley - a graduate of USC - comes to the Falcons from the Carolina Panthers. He was signed to the Panthers practice squad in early November. After being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2013 Draft, Barkley spent time with the Cardinals, 49ers, Bengals, Bills and Titans. His most notable year came with the Chicago Bears in 2016, when he made six starts.

He ended the 2016 season with eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Also of note: Of his 216 pass attempts, 89 went for a first down. That 41.2 percent was the second-highest percentage in the NFL behind none other than Matt Ryan.

Barkley will find himself in a position room with Ryan as he comes to the Falcons to provide depth behind Ryan and Rosen.

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Examining the effects of COVID-19 spike for the Falcons

The Falcons placed four more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status Fabian Moreau of as Bills practice week begins

news

Falcons make a flurry of reserve/COVID-19 moves

Hayden Hurst among Falcons placed on the reserve list Wednesday. 
news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts in the red zone, Matt Ryan and Arthur Smith partnership, Falcons role players and more

Your questions get answers in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Falcons LB Foye Oluokun named NFC defensive player of the week

Yale product played a huge role in Falcons victory over Detroit Lions, including game-sealing interception
news

Falcons place Feleipe Franks, Richie Grant on reserve/COVID-19 list

The two rookies join others like Brandon Copeland and Tajae Sharpe who are already on the list.
news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 17 contest vs. Bills

news

"A new emphasis:" How Steve Sabo, pro personnel scouts are scouring NFL talent pool to help build Falcons back up

Terry Fontenot's commitment to roster churn, pro scouting, has Falcons searching nonstop for free-agent gems
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Packers stay on top; Colts, Eagles and Bengals rise and Falcons move up

See where the Falcons ended up after victory over Detroit Lions
news

'He's fun to coach': Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan, Twitter reacts to Kyle Pitts' record-setting day

Pitts broke a bevy of records in the win over the Lions, including Tony Gonzalez's franchise record for yards in a single season as a tight end.
news

Analyzing Kyle Pitts' day and the impact it has on his future: Inside Tori's Notebook

Arthur Smith said during the week that Pitts is only scratching the surface of what he will be in this league. He "continued to excel" against the Lions. 

Top News

The Falcons claim QB Matt Barkley off waivers

Examining the effects of COVID-19 spike for the Falcons

Falcons make a flurry of reserve/COVID-19 moves

Falcons injury report: Updating status Fabian Moreau of as Bills practice week begins

Advertising