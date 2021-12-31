Falcons activate defensive lineman off reserve/COVID-19 list, sign offensive lineman

The Falcons announced Friday that defensive lineman Tyeler Davison has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That's a positive development for a position group that has been impacted by the recent COVID-19 spike across the country. Marlon Davidson and Jonathan Bullard remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which impacts the defensive-line depth as it currently stands.

Getting Davison back will help the defensive front.

It remains possible that other Falcons can test out and be activated in time to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The entire Falcons roster is fully vaccinated, which means there's a prospect of return for every player on the list.

Fully vaccinated players can test out of the COVID-19 protocols starting 24 hours after a positive test. Per a Dec. 16 protocol on the matter -- rules that stand despite Tuesday's updates -- "any such fully vaccinated individual should be tested every day after the confirmed positive test. Any such fully vaccinated individual shall be released from quarantine, provided they are asymptomatic for at least 24 hours" and complete one of three testing options that produce negative results, an acceptable cycle threshold value or both.

In other news, the Falcons added some injury protection at offensive tackle. They signed Rick Leonard off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, the team announced on Friday.

Reserve tackle Jason Spriggs was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Leonard spent time on the Falcons practice squad earlier this season.