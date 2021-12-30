Falcons placed another player on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons have moved backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs to the reserve COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday.
Spriggs is now the 13th Falcon on the reserve-COVID-19 list, with 11 players on the active roster and two more on the practice squad receiving the designation. He is the first offensive lineman on the list.
Like the other players on the COVID-19 list, Spriggs' status for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills remains uncertain.
The entire Falcons roster is fully vaccinated – they were the first team to reach that threshold -- and there's a possibility vaccinated players could test out before Sunday's game despite the five-day quarantine for vaccinated and unvaccinated players.
Fully vaccinated players can test out of the COVID-19 protocols starting 24 hours after a positive test. Per a Dec. 16 protocol on the matter -- rules that stand despite Tuesday's updates -- "any such fully vaccinated individual should be tested every day after the confirmed positive test. Any such fully vaccinated individual shall be released from quarantine, provided they are asymptomatic for at least 24 hours" and complete one of three testing options that produce negative results, an acceptable cycle threshold value or both.