Thomas Morstead named NFC special teams player of the month

New Falcons punter has made immediate impact after signing late in season

Dec 30, 2021 at 08:41 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

af_21_gameday_w16_player-of-the-month_social_16x9_1

The Falcons signed Thomas Morstead on Nov. 23. They needed a punter after Dustin Colquitt ended up on the reserve-COVID-19 list, and the Falcons jumped at the opportunity to bring in a 13th-year veteran with a Pro Bowl to his credit. The New York Jets released him a few weeks earlier, creating a rare opportunity to sign someone of his pedigree during the year.

The longtime New Orleans Saint has fit in well since joining the Falcons, putting forth one awesome performance after another since he got here.

RELATED CONTENT:

He has been so good, in fact, that he was named the NFC special teams player of the month. The league announced the honor on Thursday morning.

Morstead has had an excellent December, with 11 punts for an NFL-best 45.9-yard net average and league-high 49.0-yard gross average. He has also put 54.5 percent of his punts inside the opposing 20-yard line this month. There's another stat that's most important for the Falcons: according to TruMedia, opponents had the second-worst starting field position in December, following Morstead punts.

This player of the month award comes after he earned NFC special teams player of the week honors for the only game he played for the Falcons in the month of November.

It also stands as one of several productive in-season signings made by the front office during the 2020 campaign.

Email_Signature_Reps 1200px

Related Content

news

'Generational talent': Stefon Diggs gives Cordarrelle Patterson high praise, compares Dalvin Cook, Adrian Peterson

Diggs and Patterson spent two years together with the Minnesota Vikings.
news

The Falcons claim QB Matt Barkley off waivers

Atlanta was in need of quarterback depth with Feleipe Franks on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Examining the effects of COVID-19 spike for the Falcons

The Falcons placed four more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status Fabian Moreau of as Bills practice week begins

news

Falcons make a flurry of reserve/COVID-19 moves

Hayden Hurst among Falcons placed on the reserve list Wednesday. 
news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts in the red zone, Matt Ryan and Arthur Smith partnership, Falcons role players and more

Your questions get answers in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Falcons LB Foye Oluokun named NFC defensive player of the week

Yale product played a huge role in Falcons victory over Detroit Lions, including game-sealing interception
news

Falcons place Feleipe Franks, Richie Grant on reserve/COVID-19 list

The two rookies join others like Brandon Copeland and Tajae Sharpe who are already on the list.
news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 17 contest vs. Bills

news

"A new emphasis:" How Steve Sabo, pro personnel scouts are scouring NFL talent pool to help build Falcons back up

Terry Fontenot's commitment to roster churn, pro scouting, has Falcons searching nonstop for free-agent gems
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Packers stay on top; Colts, Eagles and Bengals rise and Falcons move up

See where the Falcons ended up after victory over Detroit Lions

Top News

'Generational talent': Stefon Diggs gives Cordarrelle Patterson high praise, compares Dalvin Cook, Adrian Peterson

Thomas Morstead named NFC special teams player of the month

The Falcons claim QB Matt Barkley off waivers

Examining the effects of COVID-19 spike for the Falcons

Advertising