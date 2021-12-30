Thomas Morstead named NFC special teams player of the month

The Falcons signed Thomas Morstead on Nov. 23. They needed a punter after Dustin Colquitt ended up on the reserve-COVID-19 list, and the Falcons jumped at the opportunity to bring in a 13th-year veteran with a Pro Bowl to his credit. The New York Jets released him a few weeks earlier, creating a rare opportunity to sign someone of his pedigree during the year.

The longtime New Orleans Saint has fit in well since joining the Falcons, putting forth one awesome performance after another since he got here.

RELATED CONTENT:

He has been so good, in fact, that he was named the NFC special teams player of the month. The league announced the honor on Thursday morning.

Morstead has had an excellent December, with 11 punts for an NFL-best 45.9-yard net average and league-high 49.0-yard gross average. He has also put 54.5 percent of his punts inside the opposing 20-yard line this month. There's another stat that's most important for the Falcons: according to TruMedia, opponents had the second-worst starting field position in December, following Morstead punts.

This player of the month award comes after he earned NFC special teams player of the week honors for the only game he played for the Falcons in the month of November.