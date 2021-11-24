Falcons punter moves: Thomas Morstead signed to active roster; Dom Maggio joins practice squad

The Falcons needed some punter help after Dustin Colquitt was placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list on Monday.
Enter Thomas Morstead, who signed with the team on Tuesday. He joins the 53-man roster in advance of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Falcons also signed Dom Maggio to the practice squad. He was with the team during training camp, moved to injured reserve and then waived off of that list in early September.
Colquitt's availability remains in some question, with a possibility he could return in time to play the Week 12 contest. Morstead will be with the team and ready to punt if needed.
Morstead played seven games with the New York Jets this season after 12 years as the New Orleans Saints' primary punter. The Jets released him on Nov. 8. This is his first gig since being cut.
Morstead averaged 46.5 yard per punt during his career, which includes Pro Bowl honors from the 2012 season.