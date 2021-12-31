Who will win, Falcons or Bills? Experts' Picks

The Falcons head North to face the Bills for their last regular season road game

Dec 31, 2021 at 10:44 AM
Daniel_Chisholm headshot
Daniel Chisholm

Falcons Social Media Specialist

Expert Picks Falcons vs Bills

On Sunday the Falcons make their final, and coldest, road trip of the season to Buffalo to face the Bills. Though the Bills may not have run away with their division as everyone expected they would for the next decade, at 9-6 they have still shown to be one of the league's stronger teams this season.

Facing a formidable opponent would be challenging enough in and of itself, however, to make things a little more interesting the weather forecast is calling snow and a high of 30° in an outdoor stadium. Tough for a team who has enjoyed the Georgian climate all season. However, the Falcons greatest challenge may be an internal one as they now have 13 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Fortunately, few of the names are foundation pieces on the offensive and defensive ends but some key role players remain in question for Sunday.

We know the Bills have a strong offense with Josh Allen under center throwing to Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and Emmanuel Sanders. Throw in Devon Singletary coming out of the backfield is good for almost 5-yards per carry too. However, it might be the Bills secondary that poses the Falcons the most trouble. Coming into Sunday the Bills rank first in opponent completion percentage, yards per attempt, they've given up the fewest passing touchdowns and have the third most interceptions in the league. Those are impressive stats. Their Achilles heel is their front seven and with a snowy game on the horizon it might be a safe assumption that both teams will be running more than passing on Sunday. Look for the Falcons to expose the Bills front seven with Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis.

The Falcons have a lot to play for on Sunday. Though the odds are incredibly stacked against them they have not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, right now they have about a two percent chance to make the playoffs. Additionally, there are a variety of milestones on the horizon. Kyle Pitts is only 128-yards away from passing Mike Ditka's all-time rookie tight end receiving record and with three 100-yard games so far this season that is well within reach. Matt Ryan is one touchdown away from passing Eli Manning for ninth on the all-time passing touchdown leaders.

With all that to take in let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Sunday

*Picks made as of Dec. 30

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick 2021 Record
Jarrett Bell | USA Today Bills 11-4
Matt Bowen | ESPN Bills 9-6
Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.com Bills 9-6
Gary Davenport | Bleacher Report Bills 8-7
Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report Falcons 11-4
Vinnie Iyer | Sporting News Bills 11-4
Rob Ninkovich | ESPN Bills 9-5
Jason La Confora | CBS Sports Bills 11-4
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Bills 9-6
Lorenzo Reyes | USA Today Bills 10-5

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today, Bleacher Report, and NFL.com

