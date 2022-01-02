Matt Ryan breaks down taunting penalty and overturned touchdown run vs. Buffalo Bills

Before Younghoe Koo could send an extra point through the uprights, Ryan's touchdown run was reviewed. Upon further examination, Ryan was ruled just short of the goal line.

Without the taunting penalty, the Falcons would have come back out on the field looking at a third and goal situation from the one yard line. But because a taunting penalty still stands even after a play is reviewed, and even overturned, the call was enforced. Thus, the Falcons were pushed back 15 yards. And instead of third and goal from the one. They were third and goal from the 16. Two incompletions later, and the Falcons were giving the ball back to Buffalo to finish the game.

After the loss, Ryan broke down the moment in full, saying he was "disappointed" in the entire turn of events and how they transpired.

Ryan said - first and foremost - he wasn't trying to give himself up when diving head first towards the endzone. However, that was what he was ruled as doing in that specific moment. And the rule states that a running quarterback (when giving himself up) cannot be ruled down by contact but by where he is physically down by - in this case - his knee on the one yard line.

So, Ryan was down on the one. Seems simple enough. But if Ryan is down on the one - as the rule states - then there should have been a late-hit penalty called on Poyer. That penalty was not called. So, when Ryan stood, elated by the touchdown run and likely frustrated by the no-called-late-hit and said what he did, he was called for taunting. It was an unfortunate moment for the Falcons that was - interestingly - officiated correctly.

By rule, Ryan scored a touchdown but the call was overturned upon review.

By rule, he's short of the goal line.

By rule, you cannot call an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of a late hit upon review. So, if it wasn't called on the field in the moment, it can't be called later.

By rule, taunting is a judgement call.

By rule, the Falcons not scoring a touchdown and being pushed back 15 yards on a penalty that wouldn't have occurred had the call on the field not been a touchdown... it's actually all accurate and correct officiating... By rule.

(Convoluted, I know).