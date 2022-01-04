Falcons activate six players off reserve/COVID-19 list

Atlanta also parts ways with newly acquired backup quarterback

Jan 04, 2022 at 03:56 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20211226_DETatATL_CS2_8115
Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons received a handful of good news on Tuesday as six players were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. In the Falcons final week of the season, they will see the return of DL Marlon Davidson, S Jaylinn Hawkins, TE Hayden Hurst, OLB James Vaughters, WR Tajae Sharpe and OL Willie Beavers.

RELATED CONTENT:

This is big news for the Falcons preparing to face divisional rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Getting the likes of Hurst and Hawkins back is particularly helpful for the Falcons looking to disrupt a potential postseason run for the Saints.

With Erik Harris on injured reserve, Fabian Moreau out with a rib injury and Hawkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons secondary looked thin against the Buffalo Bills last week.

The Falcons core of tight ends looked equally as thin when Kyle Pitts injured his hamstring right before the end of the first half. With Hurst on the reserve/COVID-19 list and with Lee Smith only accounting for 10 total offensive snaps on Sunday, this opened the door for Parker Hesse, who was called up from the practice squad 24 hours earlier. The Falcons rewarded Hesse's performance by signing him to the active roster on Tuesday.

In other transactional news, Atlanta has chosen to waive quarterback Matt Barkley. The Falcons claimed Barkley off waivers last week when Feleipe Franks was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the Falcons were looking for emergency depth at quarterback. That depth is no longer needed.

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 18 contest vs. Saints

news

Falcons sign tight end Parker Hesse to active roster

Hesse played in 70 percent of the Falcons offensive snaps against Buffalo Bills on Sunday
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Packers can't lose, Cardinals fly as Cowboys drop, Browns disappoint and Falcons hold somewhat steady

See where the Falcons ended up after loss to Buffalo Bills
news

Falcons RB coach Desmond Kitchings leaves to become University of Virginia offensive coordinator

news

Bair Mail: On Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun, getting Matt Ryan some help, the greatest Falcon ever and more

Your questions get answers in Monday's mailbag
news

Missing weapons, shifting priorities in Falcons loss to Buffalo: Inside Tori's Notebook 

More than any other time this season, the Falcons missed their offensive weapons in Buffalo.
news

Falcons season finale vs. rival Saints pushed back to late afternoon window

news

Bair: A key area the Falcons must improve to reach postseason goals in 2022

Performance in one-score games a major sign on progress, but Falcons must do better against top teams to reach playoffs next season. 
news

'We had chances': Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst absence felt in loss to Bills 

Pitts did not play in most of the second half after suffering an injury in the second quarter. Hurst was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list earlier in the week.
news

Matt Ryan breaks down taunting penalty and overturned touchdown run vs. Buffalo Bills

Tori's Takeaway: Analyzing the moment the Falcons quarterback called both surprising and disappointing 
news

Three gut reactions to Falcons contest vs. Buffalo Bills

Falcons eliminated from playoff contention with 29-15 loss to Bills

Top News

Falcons activate six players off reserve/COVID-19 list

Falcons sign tight end Parker Hesse to active roster

Bair Mail: On Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun, getting Matt Ryan some help, the greatest Falcon ever and more

NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Packers can't lose, Cardinals fly as Cowboys drop, Browns disappoint and Falcons hold somewhat steady

Advertising