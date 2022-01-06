Falcons injury report: Status changes for Kyle Pitts, Qadree Ollison, Jalen Mayfield as Saints practice week progresses

Jan 06, 2022 at 03:36 PM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Kyle Pitts was a limited participant in Thursday's on-field workout, according to a practice report issued by the Falcons.

That's an increase in activity over Wednesday, when the rookie tight end was a non-participant while dealing with a hamstring injury suffered in a loss to Buffalo. Thursday's limited participation was an encouraging sign for the Falcons, who are hoping Pitts can play Sunday's regular-season finale against the New Orleans Saints.

Pitts said after Thursday's practice that his hamstring felt "good," and when asked if he felt good about playing Sunday, he said, "Yes, sir."

That would be of benefit to the Falcons. He's a massive part of their offense and, individually, he has a chance to break Mike Ditka's record for receiving yards by a tight end.

Running back Qadree Ollison (knee) was also limited on Thursday after not practicing the day prior.

Rookie and starting left guard Jalen Mayfield was added to the practice report on Thursday; he did not participate with a back injury.

In addition, receiver Frank Darby was limited with a shoulder injury and cornerback Fabian Moreau (ribs) was a full participant for a second straight day. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Lee Smith were given rest days.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

