Analyzing the Falcons offensive evolution in 2021

Though the Falcons are out of playoff contention, they were in the conversation all throughout December and through the first couple days of the new year. Truthfully, it was a time period a lot longer than most people expected last summer.

Atlanta has one game left in the regular season against their New Orleans rival. They're not playing for the playoffs, but they are playing for pride, and perhaps further proof of offensive evolution. But the proof has already been laid out prior to what happens in Sunday's finale.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons offense has evolved in notable ways in the first year of the Arthur Smith era. It may not have been pretty or perfect all the time, but growth is evident if you take the time to think retrospectively.

This quote of Ryan's was brought back up to him on Wednesday. The question being: How is this offense different than it was in August and September? Ryan came prepared. He had a list.

Look at the growth and development of Kyle Pitts, Ryan said. He's a new franchise record holder for a reason.

Look at the progress the Falcons have made in the run game. Ryan said it's pretty obvious the Falcons offensive line is playing better in their run scheme, with four of the Falcons six most rushing yard games coming in the final eight weeks of the season.

Look at the balance the Falcons have struck offensively in comparison to where they were this time last year. The Falcons offensive attack is more complete, even if they still have consistency issues in the red zone.

But one of the most interesting parts of Ryan's answer came when he discussed what Cordarrelle Patterson has meant to this offensive operation in 2021. If you want the best example of this offense evolving, look to Patterson's journey this season.