'They are wired the right way': Terry Fontenot impressed by 2021 draft class, discusses 2022 draft

Whether it was Avery Williams's impact as a returner — he was 18th in the league in yards per punt return — or Richie Grant forcing a fumble against the Cowboys and recovering one against the 49ers to put the Falcons in the red zone to begin the game; the 2021 class shined.

The big plays did not come without struggles, however, as General Manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith have admitted. Still, the 2021 draftees have given Smith and Fontenot confidence for the future.

"They played a lot," Fontenot said. "If you look at it, it was tops in the league in terms of the amount of snaps they played, the games they were active for, and the amount of snaps they played not just on offense or defense but also in the kicking game. They contributed a lot. And that was our plan for them to come in and contribute and grow and develop."

Fontenot added: "We appreciate the fight we got from that group. We believe they are wired the right way."

As they head into the offseason and the 2022 NFL draft quickly approaches, Fontenot and Smith plan to have the same approach as last season: draft the best player available. A process which in the past, Rich Mckay even admitted in August, the Falcons have made mistakes.