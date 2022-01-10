Bair Mail: What to do with No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick, when to add a quarterback, pressing needs entering Falcons offseason

Clinton Hardy from Evans, Ga.

I believe we could win a lot of games with the offense we have now, with a twit here and there. We need to focus DEFENSE.

Put up a For Sale Sign; Defense for Sale, Slightly used, not much wear and tear on them, make someone a nice 3rd string unit. Built by Dan Quinn.

Seriously, if, somehow, we can work thru the salary cap and get some impact players thru the draft and free agency, we could be in the play-offs next! Is that too far-fetched?

Bair: And the Jim Mora GIF is back in play. That didn't take long. Playoffs?!? Are you kidding me?!? Maybe not. As Matt Ryan pointed out in his postgame presser, the Falcons were a few games away from being in serious contention. Can they up the win count from seven to nine or 10? That would be a significant jump, but it's not impossible with the right moves.

While you think this offseason should have a defensive slant – I agree, and it should focus up front – the offense needs some help. Can the Falcons address enough issues, considering their cap constraints in one offseason? I don't know. This may be another Band-Aid year while getting right with the cap, but that shouldn't eliminate the 2022 Falcons on spec. If they improve along the line of scrimmage, they can get a few more wins for sure.

Ernie Aldaco from Flowery Branch, Ga.

Hey Bair, thanks for the platform this season and for the podcasts along with your team. The podcasts were great! It is obvious we need help next season in a lot of areas mainly defense, but on offense do you think we should draft a running back or get one in free agency? I don't think we need to keep Davis. Also, I know this is going to get a reaction, but what about getting Antonio Brown next year? I think he might be affordable because of his recent issues. He would be a great weapon.

Bair: Thanks for the kind words, Ernie. Appreciate you. Now on to your questions. I do think it's up in the air whether Mike Davis returns next year. He's under contract but moving on from him is not out of the question. He expressed disappointment in his 2021 campaign on Twitter last night, and he can definitely be better. It could be dependent on whether they can keep Cordarrelle Patterson or not. No matter what happens, adding a young rusher in the middle to late rounds of the NFL draft seems like a necessity.