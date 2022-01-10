Foye Oluokun, Russell Gage, Hayden Hurst talk free agency following loss to Saints 

In his first season playing in the Mike linebacker role – the player that calls defensive plays, direct shifts, and changes – Oluokon thrived. He has been one of the best linebackers in the NFL, securing a league-leading 192 tackles this season, seventh-best in NFL history, along with three interceptions and two sacks.

Oluokun admitted that if his four-year-old basketball player self knew that he would eventually accumulate the seventh most tackles of all time, his mind would be blown.

And coming into the season, he was unsure if he was even prepared to accept the new role.

"I got a lot of respect for Dean Pees. He had a vision for me that I didn't even have for myself," Oluokun said. "That said, I could've kept getting better at it, and I did get better at it as the season went on, commanding the defense, calling out alerts."

Now Oluokun, 26, will hit free agency as one of the most attractive linebackers available. And this summer, Oluokun says he is not necessarily looking for the highest paying suitor, but the best situation.

"Just a good plan. One for me where I feel like I could be successful," Oluokon said on what he is looking for in free agency. "I don't wanna just go where they offer me money, and I'm not gonna be successful in the system. I wanna go where I can be successful, and we can go win games.