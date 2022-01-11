Terry Fontenot discusses Falcons approach to signing their own free agents

That's just scratching the surface, too. That's not even going into the storylines of Gage or Harmon or Erik Harris or any of the other Falcons 2022 free agents.

So, what are the Falcons plans for guys like those listed throughout this story?

Well, general manager Terry Fontenot wouldn't go into the specifics of just who he and head coach Arthur Smith would prioritize in free agency. What he did say, though, was very interesting and it may plant a small seed of hope in you that the Falcons could bring back any number of these free agents.

Getting into the nitty-gritty of the process, Fontenot said the front office will meet with coaches in the next week to two weeks to begin determining who they want to proceed with. They'll look at their market value, of course, but Fontenot said almost immediately that it does make a difference when you're discussing signing a player that's already in your organization.

Fontenot even went as far as to say the best form of free agency is "developing and signing your own players."

"You're not guessing. We know exactly who they are in the building. That's important," Fontenot explained. "Ideally, when it's players in your building, those are the players you want to invest in."

Before you get too excited, though, (and start cashing in on any CP84 merchandise) Fontenot did add a "but."

"There are a lot of variables," Fontenot said, "and you want to look at that market value, making sure you're making the right decisions."

Those variables? Money. The player in question's price tag.

Though the Falcons are in a better position regarding the salary cap because the cap went up in 2022, Fontenot said Atlanta still has a number of constraints to consider. This makes it difficult to sign these players if their price is too high.

Of course, the Falcons would like to have some of these players back. They were impactful. Some could be building blocks for the future. But there is a difference between wanting to bring these players back and having the capabilities to bring these players back.

It's worth taking note, though, that it seems like the Falcons would like to try.