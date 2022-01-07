Foye Oluokun discusses unknown future with Falcons 

Mentally, the argument could be made that there are very few who know the intricacies of Pees' defensive scheme better than Oluokun does. As the MIKE, he's the one running the defense. Whereas that used to be Jones' role, the new defensive staff felt confident they could give that added responsibility to Oluokun in 2021. With the season winding down, no one has a single regret about doing so, and a lot of that is due to who Oluokun is and the work he put in.

"I really feel good about him," Pees said early on about Oluokun, "and I've had some really good MIKE linebackers in my day. I really feel like, as a young linebacker, this guy's got a really, really bright future."

But where will that future be exactly? Could it be in Atlanta? That process starts soon with the 2021 season coming to a close for the Falcons on Sunday and the free agency market opening up in a couple months.

When asked about that unknown future on Friday, Oluokun noted that'll all come in the offseason. For the time being, he's worried about the Saints.

"I'm just here trying to play as good as I can so they can think highly of me coming into this offseason," Oluokun said.

It's hard not to already think pretty highly of Oluokun. And it seems obvious just from talking to Pees, linebackers coach Frank Bush and head coach Arthur Smith that the Falcons do - indeed - think very highly of Oluokun. The problem wouldn't be whether or not they would want to bring Oluokun back. Of course they would. The problem would be in the business side of it all. Because of the year he's had, did Oluokun price himself out of the Falcons offseason budget?