'You'd be a fool not to want to play for Art': Cordarrelle Patterson discusses 2021 season, unknown future

Cordarrelle Patterson's market value has skyrocketed. Do the Falcons have the means to resign him? Do they want to? 

Jan 10, 2022 at 02:15 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20220109_ATLvsNO_AF_20220109_NOatATL_MG_28374
Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 holds up a sign after the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Cordarrelle Patterson has made it clear - crystal clear - that he'd like to stay in Atlanta if he can. Wearing cleats on Sunday with the phrase, "Why not retire in Atlanta?" written on the side, Patterson hasn't shied away from questions regarding his future.

Now that the 2021 season has ended for the Falcons, Patterson reflected on the year he had and the unknown future that now looms ahead.

Patterson finished the season with 618 rushing yards, averaging four yards a carry. He caught 52 passes for 548 yards. He scored 11 touchdowns. Patterson was - by all intents and purposes - the biggest surprise of 2021 not just for the Falcons but for the league, too.

"I don't think anybody thought I would have the season I had," Patterson said on Monday.

And it's true.

When Patterson was signed back in the 2021 offseason, no one knew what he would become. The Falcons listed him as a running back and for months speculation circulated about what exactly their plan for Patterson was. Of course, Patterson saw the swirling speculation, too.

"Everybody looked at me as a special teams player," Patterson said. "That's probably what a lot of people thought when I signed here."

RELATED CONTENT:

Training camp came and went and the questions still loomed. Then came the preseason, and Patterson - like many starters - never took a snap. Patterson's role was kept heavily under wraps. That is, until the vision for Patterson started to materialize. As the season went on, it become more and more apparent that Patterson was the spark of this Falcons offensive unit.

At times when it seemed like nothing could work offensively, the Falcons put the ball in Patterson's hands, and he made something happen.

Even without a Pro Bowl selection, the league took notice of Patterson's emergence and the Falcons coaching staff's ability to crack the Patterson code no other team had been able to throughout Patterson's long career.

So, where does that leave Patterson? With a market value that will skyrocket from where it was when the Falcons acquired him last season.

Where does that leave the Falcons? At this point, there's only speculation.

"I'll let my agent and the GM handle the business side," Patterson said.

From Patterson's perspective, yes, he'd like to stay in Atlanta. That much seems obvious. But this is a business, and he'll stay in Atlanta if the price is right, and who knows if the Falcons have the means to even bring him back with the needs they have elsewhere.

AF_20211226_ATLvsDET_ACH_2835
Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

Patterson did leave the conversation with one more note on the future of the Falcons, saying he thought the foundation Arthur Smith way laying in the organization is something worth highlighting.

"You'd be a fool to not want to play for Art, especially this year with the foundation that he's been building and the chemistry that he's building with these guys in this locker room on and off the field," Patterson said. "For a guy like me, I'd be a fool to not want to play for Art next year."

He wants to. But is wanting to enough? Maybe not with millions of dollars on the line. Millions of dollars the Falcons organization has to think carefully about where to invest it in.

For what it's worth, though, the Patterson that emerged in 2021 is going to find a landing spot somewhere. And wherever it is, they're getting an offensive weapon with the confidence to carry a stellar 2021 performance into 2022.

"No matter what team I'm on I'm going to give it my all, if it's here or somewhere else," Pattersons said. "... I just get ready. Ready to work my ass off."

AF.com_Tickets_1200x546_LACHI

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: What to do with No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick, when to add a quarterback, pressing needs entering Falcons offseason

Your questions get answers in Monday's Bair Mail
news

Foye Oluokun, Russell Gage, Hayden Hurst talk free agency following loss to Saints 

Oluokun, Gage, and Hurst are among 28 of the Falcons free agents this off-season.
news

Bair: Why Matt Ryan should be Falcons quarterback in 2022

Veteran signal caller candid about his desire to stay in Atlanta: 'I want to be here'
news

Analyzing the top five priorities for the Falcons following season finale loss to New Orleans Saints

Tori's Takeaways: The Saints capitalized on the Falcons inefficiency in spots. What are those spots and how can offseason moves help? 
news

Falcons first-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft now locked in

Atlanta likely looking to sure up the line of scrimmage in 2022 offseason. But which side takes precedence?
news

Marquee QBs highlight Falcons 2022 opponents

The Falcons will face the NFC West and AFC North next season, along with teams of equal standing from the NFC East, AFC West and NFC North.
news

Matt Ryan passes Eli Manning for ninth all-time in career passing touchdowns 

news

Three gut reactions from Falcons Week 18 game vs. Saints

Falcons struggle in regular-season finale, suffer 30-20 loss to NFC South rival
news

Falcons Inactives: Kyle Pitts status update, plus a starting offensive lineman ruled out

Atlanta makes decision on backup quarterback behind Matt Ryan
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has COVID-19, won't be at Saints game 

Blank is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot
news

Report: Matt Ryan fined for taunting in loss to Buffalo Bills

Top News

'You'd be a fool not to want to play for Art': Cordarrelle Patterson discusses 2021 season, unknown future

Bair Mail: What to do with No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick, when to add a quarterback, pressing needs entering Falcons offseason

Bair: Why Matt Ryan should be Falcons quarterback in 2022

Analyzing the top five priorities for the Falcons following season finale loss to New Orleans Saints

Advertising