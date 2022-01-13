Why Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith are committed to collaboration entering pivotal Falcons offseason

The Falcons are profoundly disappointed they aren't still playing football. While some may have raised an eyebrow, maybe snickered under their breath at the thought of Atlanta as a playoff contender, they had a shot to make the postseason. Had things gone different late in the season, against San Francisco especially, maybe the Falcons are seeded in the NFC tournament.

Their deficiencies eventually became too much to overcome, leading toward an unwelcome slide out of the playoff picture. All that lead to a 7-10 record and an abrupt end to the year.

"We're not where we want to be," Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. "We don't want to be having this press conference right now. We want to be preparing for a playoff game. We're not happy that we're not playing right now, and that's going to be our charge moving forward."

Moving forward will involve an objective look back. That will require some time away. Not much time, mind you, just enough to clear heads and create separation from what just happened.

Head coach Arthur Smith prides himself on that process, never letting an emotional reaction influence a hard look at the facts. That was the case during the regular season. It will be now that it's over, when he and Fontenot take a deep dive into what has happened and what must come next.

"After anything, after anything we've done here, I think the smart thing is to go back and look at it," Smith said. "What can we do better? That's certainly got to be every year. Whether you've won the Super Bowl or not, I think you've got to be objective and see where you can evolve and adapt. It can never stay the same. It just can't. We feel like we've got a great foundation here, and we got a bright future. We'll look at every single thing we've done and see what we can do better."

The Falcons must be better in several areas, on both sides of the football. That much is clear.

Blazing a trail forward won't be done by just one man. Smith and Fontenot are committed to running things together, with decisions made as a collective.