Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett's future, Matt Ryan and protecting him, the salary cap and NFL Draft strategy

David Hicks from Marshalltown, Iowa

in my opinion, the "best available player" vs "draft for need" is a debate that has no easy answers, but can you explain your rationale behind your belief? I believe that if our biggest need is pass rush (which it is, among others) that's who I'm drafting. If the "best player available" on the board is a Quarterback, I'm not sure I'm picking him. We have quite a bit of needs, so chances are whomever we pick can only help us. Thoughts on BPA vs need?

Bair: I’m a big BPA guy, especially considering how many needs the Falcons currently have. They aren't a team that's, for example, one edge rusher away from Super Bowl consideration. They have need at several spots, including the premium positions typically targeted in the first round. That includes edge rusher, offensive tackle, receiver and cornerback, where the Falcons need upgrades.

Terry Fontenot addressed this debate on Tuesday. Here's what he had to say:

"We always want to be a team that doesn't reach for needs. And we go into the draft with needs, and you know you want to fill those needs, but you always want to take the best player on the board and not reach for something. I think we think that's how you make mistakes. So, it's an ongoing process. The college staff has been grinding all year. Now it's to a point where the coaches are going to get involved in that process. It's going to be a collaborative effort. We'll make sure we bring in the best players we can."

Thomas Thrasher from Ellenwood, Ga.

Why is it when you talk about replacing Matt Ryan, it's like is a hands off subject. For the many ticket holders like myself who attend home games and watch an immobile quarterback, who cannot throw the long ball with no velocity and cannot extend plays, this team will continue to be mediocre. Even though we won seven games we beat no one with a winning record which does not even qualify this team to be in the playoffs. I think the team should make a play for [Deshaun] Watson by any means necessary.

Bair: I have an opinion on Matt Ryan, Thomas, that many people don't share. That's okay. You're welcome to disagree, and I'll give you the space to do so. I don't think, however, trading for Deshaun Watson is the answer. It might cost two or three first-round picks. That's way too much for a team with tons of needs, especially for someone with some legal entanglements. I can't see that one happening. I'm of the belief that Ryan's successor will come from the NFL Draft.

