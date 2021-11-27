'It's all about your legacy:' A Q+A with Grady Jarrett

Q: You play a position where you won't always load up the stat sheet, but a trained eye can see it on film.

A: Absolutely. Some years are different than others. Some might be solid statistical years but you look like trash on film. Others might be you helping other people make plays. As a competitor, you always want to do the best you can, to get these stats, to get this and get that. When you know you're giving your all, making plays when they're there, you're doing your job.

When you play a team and afterward an offensive line coach or an offensive lineman comes up to me and says how much respect they have for my game, that means the world to me because it isn't smoke and mirrors. It's all real.

Q: One last quote for you. 'It's not about proving people wrong. It's about proving your supporters right.' It's cliché to talk about a chip on the shoulder, and you have lots of reasons to have one, whether it was getting taken in the fifth round or being called too small for the position, or being a three-star recruit out of high school. That's not it for you, is it?

A: No way. I'll never give people the gratification. It isn't about proving critics wrong. It's about proving the few people who always backed me right. It's about proving myself right.

Everybody gets so caught up in proving people wrong and showing them what you can do. It isn't about them. I don't worry about what the next man has going on or why they didn't believe in me. Those people don't hold power over me. I will never give them that power.

Q: Your 'why,' your motivation for doing this job, has that changed for you in some way as your career has progressed?

A: I don't think it has, because it's simple. It has always been about being the best me I can be. I strive for that every day, in everything I do. That's my why as a player, as a father and a son and a brother. I'm going to do my part and give my whole self to the effort.