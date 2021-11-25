"He understands the moment:" Why Matt Ryan's leadership style is key to Falcons during tough times

"I think you have to stay the course, and I think experience helps you with that," Ryan said. "You got to try and pass that on to some of the younger guys. We still got seven games to go. There's a lot of football to be played, and a lot of things we can clean up and do better. We have to correct them now, but you can stay the course you never know what's going to happen.

"You have to have the belief that it just takes one or two plays, one or two series to kind of get you into that rhythm and get you rolling. I think if we can do that like we've shown at different times throughout the year, we can be explosive and score points and get the job done."

Motivating talent to restore that good rhythm isn't one-size-fits-all. It isn't about screaming at everyone or acting totally chill. It's about reaching individuals and knowing them well enough to understand what makes them tick.

"I think leadership, you have to constantly be evolving," Ryan said. "I've always believed that in the servant leadership type. Like, where, you have the principles and beliefs and fundamentals that you hang your hat on, but how you get those across has to be different to each individual that you're around. Everybody's needs are different, and everybody operates in their own way. I think you're always evolving and trying to find the best ways to connect with teammates."

No matter how a connection is made, inspiring confidence in execution and trust in the process is vital to performing better.