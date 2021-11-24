Bair Mail: On Terry Fontenot fortifying roster, short-yardage issues, an NFL Draft option and Falcons fits

The Falcons played two games in five days. Now they have to wait a long time to rebound from some unfortunate events.

They'll go 10 days between that Patriots loss and Sunday's game against Jacksonville, devoting the extra time to fixing problems in an attempt to start a much-needed winning streak.

You all are thinking about those issues and some more macro topics as we move through the season's second half. Let's get to them in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.

Will Smith from Summerville, Ga.

I keep reading about how the Falcons need to play a complete game in all phases, etc. before they can get to .500. I really think that there isn't enough talent on this team to do that. Our previous GM hit on some of his draft picks but missed on so many more that the current staff was handed a subpar team to begin with. I have faith in Terry (he had a great track record with NOLA) but think it's gonna take at least two draft cycles to get us right. Your thoughts?

Bair: I agree, Will, that it will take a little while to get things up and running well. That's especially true regarding the salary cap. There's no overnight fix there. It'll take a while, which some difficult choices made to gain the financial flexibility required to operate as desired.

I also agree, Will, that the Falcons need talent upgrades at several position groups. That's true on both lines, at running back, cornerback and receiver. Hitting on draft picks will be key early in this effort, with veteran imports only a real option during the latter stages of free agency. You can't hit on every pick Terry Fontenot and crew will miss on some. They key is drawing impact players beyond the first round and then developing talent selected to fortify this depth chart.