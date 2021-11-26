Injury Report

Falcons injury report: Updating game status of Cordarrelle Patterson, plus an impactful defensive starter is questionable

Falcons rule out Kendall Sheffield and Jonathan Bullard again

Nov 26, 2021 at 01:29 PM
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are trading in one defensive player for another on the team's Friday injury report. After missing two games with an ankle injury, Jaylinn Hawkins has gotten the green light to play in Jacksonville on Saturday after a full week of practice. However, linebacker Deion Jones was listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. He and Cordarrelle Patterson were limited during Friday's practice.

Speaking of Patterson, the Falcons listed the offensive weapon as questionable, too. Patterson has been dealing with an ankle injury. He missed the Falcons game against the Patriots last Thursday, and his status remains questionable as of Friday. Patterson's presence was missed against New England, as the offense sputtered at times and needed a spark. When they've needed one in past games, it's been Patterson.

Continued updates to his status will be something to watch in the coming days.

Atlanta will again be without Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) and Jonathan Bullard (ankle) as both were ruled out for Sunday's game. This does not come as a surprise considering both haven't been available to practice all week.

Check out the full injury report here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

