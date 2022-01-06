'We just need more': Dean Pees explains where the Falcons pass rush has to develop in 2022

This is why - in 2022, if Jarrett is still one of the most important parts of this defense - the Falcons have to find help for him. There has to be another individual on that defensive line to take the pressure off of Jarrett. Otherwise, things are going to continue on as is, with opposing offenses neutralizing the threat of Jarrett and not having to account for anyone else across the defensive line driving them back into the pocket.

"The thing you have to be able to do is you have to have somebody to put next to him," Pees said of a remedy.

So, where does this person come from? Is it talent the Falcons can develop? Or is it talent the Falcons have to acquire via the Draft or free agency? The answer, Pees said, is both.

There's something to be said about developing your own talent. That's important.

"The thing is that we just need more," Pees explained. "We need to develop pass rushers. That'll help Jarrett if all of this pressure isn't necessarily put on him."

However, it can't just be about development. The Falcons also need to bring in outside talent, too. And it would be nice to have talent that doesn't need significant time to be developed, especially if Jarrett's time in Atlanta is in its twilight hour.

This is something Pees talked about at length, saying when he turns on film to watch pass rushers across the league, he's seeing talent, and not necessarily talent that can be coached. He used the example of coaching Terrell Suggs and Ray Lewis when Pees was in Baltimore.

"With Suggs, you'd be like, 'Oh no. Sack.' He'd go to the side he wasn't supposed to and then he'd sack the quarterback. It wasn't exactly coaching," Pees said. "We didn't make Ray Lewis. We didn't make Terrell Suggs. Those guys made themselves, and I just didn't screw them up."

Maybe more than anything, it's this type of God-given talent that the Falcons need to find in the 2022 offseason. They need game-changing pass rushers, because Jarrett can only do so much on his own. Let's just go out on a limb here and say it would be unfair to expect Jarrett to take on another offensive lineman on top of the three he has to deal with already. Anyone seen someone be quadruple teamed? The Falcons would be on their way to that point with Jarrett if they don't find help for him soon.

At the end of the day, Jarrett is doing his job and doing it well. He's forcing offenses to shift their protection towards him. One would hope that would be enough. But in 2021, it wasn't, because the Falcons couldn't generate pass rush elsewhere. And ultimately, when Jarrett is being double - even triple - teamed, someone else has to step up.