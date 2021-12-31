Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts' record chase, when to get Matt Ryan's successor and the NFL draft need vs. best player available debate

Happy New Year's, everybody! Well, almost.

Odds are great you're reading this on Friday, with 2022 just hours away now.

We still have two games left in this 2021 season, however, even if they're played after the calendar turns.

Sunday's matchup with the Buffalo Bills still means something, even if playoff odds are paper thin. We'll look a bit at that game, and a lot more into the future, in Friday's Bair Mail, [technically] the last one of the year:

Charlie C. from Boulder, Colo.

Scott, what are your predictions & prospects for rookie TE Kyle Pitts breaking mike Ditka's rookie receiving record for a tight end on buffalo in the frigid cold and snow Sunday?

Bair: If we're making bold predictions, Charlie, I do think Kyle Pitts breaks the record. I also think he does it at home against the Saints. That would make for a fun regular-season finale if it pans out that way. While Matt Ryan throws to the open guy, I think Pitts will be open often enough to enter the record books.

I think he will set the record for receiving yards by a rookie, breaking Julio Jones' mark, against Buffalo. That isn't such a bold prediction, considering he only needs 11 to do so.

Willis Walker from Montgomery, Ala.

I think that we will never be able to get the type of offensive line that is needed because of salary cap issues. Not to take anything away from Matt Ryan who in my opinion is a stellar quarterback, but if we can't afford the offensive line that is needed to protect Matt Ryan, why not look for a more mobile quarterback that can function effectively with the caliber of players we have on the offensive line? I don't know who it could be, I just know that Matt Ryan is an amazing quarterback, just not very mobile.

Bair: Thanks for the question, Willis. I don't think anything temporary, that includes the current cap situation, should impact the search for a quarterback of the future. If the front office and coaching staff fall in love with one, someone who fits and has "it," they should make sure to secure his services.