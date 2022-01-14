Kyle Pitts nominated for an NFL rookie of the year award decided by fans

Jan 14, 2022 at 11:56 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Kyle Pitts catch

Tight end Kyle Pitts had an excellent start to his NFL career, the best first season ever by a Falcons pass catcher. He made the initial Pro Bowl roster and broke Julio Jones' record for receiving yards by a rookie with 1,026 yards on 68 catches.

To seasons like that go some spoils. In addition to his trip to the NFL's all-star game, Pitts is also being considered one of the best rookies this season.

RELATED CONTENT:

With that in mind, it's no surprise that the No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick was selected as a Pepsi rookie of the year finalist. This award, which is NOT the primary rookie of the year award decided my members of the media, will be decided by a fan vote. Voting runs from Friday through Jan. 31.

Fans can vote right here. They can also do so on Twtter by adding the player's first and last name or the player's Twitter handle (@kylepitts__), though #PepsiROY must be included.

In addition to Pitts, Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Steelers running back Najee Harris, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle were also named as finalists during a Thursday announcement by the NFL.

Related Content

news

A.J. Terrell, Josh Harris named to AP All-Pro second team

Falcons cornerback receives prestigious honor after Pro Bowl snub
news

Wyche: What NFL playoff teams have that Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith need to get

Falcons must make key upgrades to compete, qualify for future postseasons
news

'We're building a winning culture': Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith define success in year two

Fontenot and Smith's biggest goal is to have their end of the year press conference much later next year.  
news

'There are still challenges here': Breaking down the Falcons salary cap heading into 2022 offseason

The salary cap increased significantly in 2022, but that doesn't mean the Falcons are out of the salary cap woods yet. 
news

Why Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith are committed to collaboration entering pivotal Falcons offseason

GM, head coach have significant work ahead improving talent base
news

Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett's future, Matt Ryan and protecting him, the salary cap and NFL Draft strategy

Your questions get answers in Wednesday's mailbag
news

'Looking for pressure players': Analyzing the moves the Falcons have to make in pass rush

Dean Pees said the Falcons have to better develop a pass rush in the offseason. They can do so through two ways: Talent development and talent acquisition. 
news

Terry Fontenot discusses Falcons approach to signing their own free agents

The Falcons general manager said the best form of free agency is signing players who are already in your building. 
news

'They are wired the right way': Terry Fontenot impressed by 2021 draft class, discusses 2022 draft

Fontenot expects the rookie class to continue to develop in year two.
news

Terry Fontenot on Calvin Ridley: 'We continue to support him'

Star receiver has been away from the team dealing with a personal matter
news

A.J. Terrell named to Pro Football Focus All-Pro team

Cordarrelle Patterson named to second team as a flex player

Top News

A.J. Terrell, Josh Harris named to AP All-Pro second team

2021 season recap | A strong foundation has been built 

Wyche: What NFL playoff teams have that Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith need to get

Kyle Pitts nominated for an NFL rookie of the year award decided by fans

Advertising