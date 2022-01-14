Kyle Pitts nominated for an NFL rookie of the year award decided by fans

Tight end Kyle Pitts had an excellent start to his NFL career, the best first season ever by a Falcons pass catcher. He made the initial Pro Bowl roster and broke Julio Jones' record for receiving yards by a rookie with 1,026 yards on 68 catches.

To seasons like that go some spoils. In addition to his trip to the NFL's all-star game, Pitts is also being considered one of the best rookies this season.

RELATED CONTENT:

With that in mind, it's no surprise that the No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick was selected as a Pepsi rookie of the year finalist. This award, which is NOT the primary rookie of the year award decided my members of the media, will be decided by a fan vote. Voting runs from Friday through Jan. 31.

Fans can vote right here. They can also do so on Twtter by adding the player's first and last name or the player's Twitter handle (@kylepitts__), though #PepsiROY must be included.