Kyle Pitts, Josh Harris named to Pro Bowl

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons had two players named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday evening, when the league announced complete rosters for the AFC and NFC.

Tight end Kyle Pitts made the league's annual all-star game in his first NFL season, a deserved honor after a standout campaign where he had several huge games and made some highlight-reel catches while moving all over the formation. He has 58 catches for 847 yards and a touchdown through 14 games.

This year's No. 4 overall NFL draft pick is the first rookie tight end to be on the initial Pro Bowl roster since Jeremy Shockey in the 2002 season, per Elias Sports Bureau.

The Falcons second Pro Bowler isn't as recognizable but is still excellent at his craft. Long snapper Josh Harris was named to his first Pro Bowl in his 10th professional season, all of them spent with the Falcons. The Auburn product has been steady as ever while playing a vital role in the special teams operation, delivering consistent snaps to a rotating group of holders and punters this season.

Harris was named the NFC's starting long snapper.

This season's Pro Bowl will be played on Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.

The Falcons also have some standouts who could be added to the NFC roster in time.

Cordarrelle Patterson is the first alternate as a return specialist and a fifth alternate at running back.

Kicker Younghoe Koo and fullback Keith Smith were named second alternates.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and cornerback A.J. Terrell were named fourth alternates.