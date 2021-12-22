Bair Mail: On work ahead of Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot, Keith Smith and Grady Jarrett

The Falcons lost a tough one to the 49ers that negatively impacted their playoff chances. That was Sunday. It's Wednesday morning now, and they've already moved on to the next one.

That's the job requirement for players and coaches alike. There's plenty of progress left to be made this season on both sides of the ball, with work done now that can impact their efforts in 2022.

It's clear from the mailbag that there's plenty of focus on 2022 at this stage, as we try to sort out who might return and what happens next. The next three games will play into that.

Let's dive into all those things, both present and future, in Wednesday's Bair Mail:

JC Daniel from Savannah, Ga.

After watching us regularly blow games in recent years with a coaching staff that did "less with more," it is actually refreshing to know we finally have coaches who can do "more with less." If we win a game or two at home, this season will be a success. It is disappointing to see or hear comments about losing more veterans before next year. Outside of Patterson, who will we have to replace? Also, we have one reliable offensive lineman, Matthews, and one reliable defensive lineman, Jarrett. They are not getting any younger. How do we get them help to truly improve the team?

Bair: There's almost always significant roster turnover between one season and another, but that's more pronounced when a team has salary-cap issues. The Falcons certainly have those and are set on removing them, meaning they signed most free agents to one-year deals.