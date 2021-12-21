NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Packers take top spot, Chiefs in second slot, Falcons fall after loss to 49ers

We've got another change at the top. It's the second in as many weeks after the Cardinals took up residence there for so long. The NFL's best have taken some lumps in recent weeks, reminding every one of that parity reigns.
That's also illustrated by how many teams are hovering around .500 and how many are still in the playoff hunt.
The Falcons dropped a few spots after a disappointment in the Bay Area, which hurt their playoff hopes. Three of the four NFC South teams went down after losses, though the Saints are showing signs of life after a downturn.
There are so many close division races right now, which should make for a fun end of the season. Let's see how the NFL shakes out heading into Week 16 action: