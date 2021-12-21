NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Packers take top spot, Chiefs in second slot, Falcons fall after loss to 49ers

Saints the only NFC South team to move up; Bengals highest AFC North squad

Dec 21, 2021 at 12:18 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Power.Rankings.12.20

We've got another change at the top. It's the second in as many weeks after the Cardinals took up residence there for so long. The NFL's best have taken some lumps in recent weeks, reminding every one of that parity reigns.

That's also illustrated by how many teams are hovering around .500 and how many are still in the playoff hunt.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons dropped a few spots after a disappointment in the Bay Area, which hurt their playoff hopes. Three of the four NFC South teams went down after losses, though the Saints are showing signs of life after a downturn.

There are so many close division races right now, which should make for a fun end of the season. Let's see how the NFL shakes out heading into Week 16 action:

(11-3)
1
1
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers must have quite the collection of NFC North championship hats.
(10-4)
2
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs back on top of the AFC. Seems fitting.
(10-4)
3
2
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady broke a tablet in frustration on Sunday night. That’s an appropriate reaction after how the Bucs played vs. New Orleans.
(9-4)
4
1
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
A win on Tuesday night and we just might forget that ugly three-game losing streak.
(10-4)
5
2
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
That defense is something special.
(10-4)
6
3
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Losing to the Rams is one thing. Losing to the Lions is another.
(9-5)
7
1
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick was a bit terse with the media after a loss to Indy. Then he apologized the next day. It’s like that day after Scrooge got a visit from three ghosts.
(9-5)
8
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Titans are now in a division race. Colts are the T-Rex in their sideview mirror.
(8-6)
9
2
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy G’s having quite the lame-duck season.
(8-6)
10
1
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Lost a thriller to the Chiefs. Big blow in the AFC West race, but the Bolts are still in playoff standing.
(8-6)
11
2
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Rematch with New England’s on the way. Get your popcorn ready.
(8-6)
12
2
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor for MVP. Doesn’t always have to be a quarterback, you know.
(8-6)
13
2
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
What a rollercoaster season for the Bengals. Now they’re in control of the division. Can Joe Burrow finish the job?
(8-6)
14
4
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Don’t worry about it, John. I would’ve gone for 2 in both situations. Just didn’t work out.
(7-7)
15
3
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland was super shorthanded and nearly won. Can they get it figured out in time to save the season?
(7-7)
16
7
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen entered a bad situation as Raiders head coach. Trust me. I was there. He deserves tons of credit for the game plan and the substitute head coaching against the Bucs. And he deserves another shot.


(7-7)
17
1
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Prayers up for Teddy Bridgewater.
(7-6-1)
18
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin’s streak of non-losing seasons might continue. Steelers don't have down years.
(7-7)
19
5
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Almost lost to a Browns team down two quarterbacks, a head coach and tons of talent. Let’s not get too hyped about a win like that.
(7-7)
20
3
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Just cause the Vikings won and stayed in the playoff hunt doesn’t mean they’re good. So much talent. So underwhelming.
(6-7)
21
3
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
There’s going to be an NFC team hovering around .500 (maybe below that mark) that gets into the playoffs. Could well be the WFT, especially with a win Tuesday.
(7-7)
22
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Still want to trade for Deshaun Watson?!? Yeah. I thought not.
(6-7)
23
3
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles have a massive game against Washington Tuesday night. They gotta have it.
(6-8)
24
3
FALCONS
Falcons playoff hopes took a major hit against the 49ers as the local squad continues to struggle against upper-tier teams.
(5-8)
25
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle could spike upward with a Tuesday win over the Rams.
(5-9)
26
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Panthers are floundering. Injuries have played a part, but that offense is a million miles from good.
(4-10)
27
1
Giants_table
New York Giants
Congrats, Giants. You’ve officially reached the point where you’re not even competitive.
(4-10)
28
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Bears better be careful. A few more years like this and they’ll turn into the Lions.
(2-11-1)
29
1
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
The Lions beat who? The Cardinals? Wow. What’s down is up.
(3-11)
30
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
Jets fan has been looking at mock drafts for months.
(3-11)
31
Texans_table
Houston Texans
The Texans messed up and beat the Jags. Now they don’t control their own destiny while trying to snag the No. 1 pick.
(2-12)
32
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Fired Urban. That’s the first step of a marathon. There’s a lot more to be done to become respectable again.
AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Buccaneers take top spot, Cardinals fall, Chiefs climb and Falcons rise after beating Panthers

Browns and 49ers move up after big wins that could impact AFC, NFC playoff races
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Cardinals remain on top, Lions get off the mat and Falcons fall after loss

Patriots among the NFL's elite after big win over Bills; Chiefs are back and scary as ever
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Cardinals remain on top, Saints fall and Falcons rise

Patriots, 49ers enter top tier after big wins
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Cardinals back on top, Chiefs keep rising and Falcons tumble after loss

Patriots, Colts and Vikings look like contenders after big wins
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Titans a new No. 1, Chiefs surge and Falcons fall a bit

Cowboys and Patriots rise, while Raiders and Chargers struggles continue
news

NFL Week 10 Power Rankings: Cardinals back on top, Titans rise and Falcons take a big jump

NFL hierarchy shakes up after several big teams fall
news

NFL Week 9 Power Rankings: Packers move to the top, Saints surge and Falcons fall back a bit

Cardinals don't drop far afterthe NFL's last unbeaten team goes down
news

NFL Week 8 Power Rankings: Cardinals stay on top, Bengals command respect and Falcons move on up 

Bucs move up to No. 2 spot, Saints stay in top half, Panthers fall fast
news

Bair's Week 7 NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals remain unbeaten, Ravens fly higher and Falcons stand pat after bye

Packers climb quickly, Raiders move up after big win
news

Bair's Week 6 NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals remain on top as Ravens, Cowboys surge, Falcons move up

Bills, Buccaneers make moves in this week's in NFL hierarchy
news

Bair's Week 5 Power Rankings: Cardinals shoot to the top, Chargers charge, Falcons fall after Washington loss

Bills and Cowboys are red hot, Saints are floundering and Chiefs are waking up

Top News

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Packers take top spot, Chiefs in second slot, Falcons fall after loss to 49ers

Breaking down the Falcons "sour" loss to San Francisco 49ers: Inside Tori's Notebook

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith's first season, short-yardage struggles, upgrades up front, NFL Draft needs and where Falcons go from here

Bair: Falcons let biggest playoff opportunity since 2017 slip away

Advertising