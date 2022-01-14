Wyche: What NFL playoff teams have that Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith need to get

Defensive front/linebackers

First things first. Management must decide whether to extend defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who has one year left on his contract. He was a stud this season and coaches loved what he brought on and off the field. Extending him would provide some salary-cap relief and secure the anchor of the defense for a few more seasons.

There also is little doubt that the Falcons will make a hard charge to sign pending free agent linebacker Foye Oluokun to a long-term contract. Yes, he led the NFL in tackles, but more important, he flourished in defensive coordinator Dean Pees's scheme and in Arthur Smith's culture.

Oluokun will have more suitors than the Falcons and you have to wonder if or when the price could get too high.

Take a quick gander to how I led off this column talking about the need for a pass rush. The Falcons must – this really isn't an option – find players who can put heat on the quarterback from the interior and edges to ever get over the hump.

You don't need a T.J. Watt or Aaron Donald, but having an inside mauler in the mold of the Packers Kenny Clark to complement Jarrett and an edge guy in kind to Arizona's Markus Golden (11 sacks) are needed upgrades.

How can this be done?

With the No. 8 overall pick, the Falcons literally can choose the best available player because they have needs at every level of the offense and defense. Most GMs I've spoken with whose teams have Top 12 picks use the BPA acronym as cover, but they target needs. Don't ever believe otherwise.

The best player available this season is a perfect fit because he will fill a need. The Falcons can draft targeted players with their two second-round picks, or trade at least one of those to create more options.

Maybe one could be used on a quarterback because it is time for the Falcons to develop a real succession plan for Ryan, but there are bigger priorities.

With the salary cap increasing by $25 million, the Falcons will have some space to work with, especially if they extend Jarrett and make a trade or two to help create even more space and add to the draft-pick allotment.

As Fontenot and Smith said at their news conference, it won't be a quick fix via free agency because that's not their grand plan. Drafting and developing is. Still, look again at the teams in the playoffs. They all added key pieces via free agency and trades.

As I wrote last week, nobody is happy that the Falcons didn't make the playoffs. That will feel much, much worse if that's not the case next season, especially now that they know what they need to do.