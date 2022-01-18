Analyzing futures of Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage — Falcons breakdown

Who stays: Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheus

On the chopping block: Russell Gage

Biggest offseason question: What will happen with Calvin Ridley?

Despite reports that the Falcons and Ridley may be nearing a split, the stance of general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith's has remained consistent.

"As an organization, we've done the best job we could to support Calvin and do everything we can for him," Fontenot said in his end of the year press conference. "I know he made the statement when he did and that we made a statement during the season as well. Up to this point, nothing has really changed."

Also, Smith has spoken of approaching Ridley's absence for his mental well-being just like any other injury, giving him the time to recover.

With that being said, the Falcons will undoubtedly need Ridley to be on the field next season. The Falcons picked up Ridley's fifth-year, $11 million option last May, and his absence was significantly felt as the Falcons relied heavily on rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. With Ridley and Pitts in the lineup next season, the Falcons offense could return to being one of the most prolific in the NFL.

Whether or not Russell Gage played his last game in a Falcons uniform is another central question for the Falcons. Gage's 2021 season was full of ups and downs. He battled through injury and was held without a catch or a target in some games, but ultimately proved to be a reliable third-down target and a legitimate threat spending most of the season as the Falcons No. 1 wide receiver.