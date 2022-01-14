A.J. Terrell, Josh Harris named to AP All-Pro second team

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell and long snapper Josh Harris were named as second-team All-Pros in a Friday announcement by the Associated Press.
That's a massive honor for both players, who join an exclusive club recognized for their performance. This an NFL-wide honor, not a conference split like the Pro Bowl, voted upon by a panel of 50 national media members.
This is the second individual honor for Harris, who was also named to the initial Pro Bowl roster and will represent the NFC in the Feb. 6 all-star game in Las Vegas.
Terrell isn't currently schedule with him after a massive snub where he was named a fourth alternate (?!?) for the conference.
Being a second-team All-Pro falls more in line with the excellent season he had, where he led the NFL in several statistical categories and was recognized as a shutdown cornerback during a breakout season.
Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun received some votes, but the NFL's leading tackler didn't make the team. Somewhat surprisingly, kicker Younghoe Koo, right guard Chris Lindstrom and tight end Kyle Pitts didn't receive any All-Pro votes.
Here's a list of the AP All-Pro teams: