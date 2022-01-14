A.J. Terrell, Josh Harris named to AP All-Pro second team

Falcons cornerback receives prestigious honor after Pro Bowl snub

Jan 14, 2022 at 12:55 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

af_22_pro-bowl_social_second-team__16x9_1

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell and long snapper Josh Harris were named as second-team All-Pros in a Friday announcement by the Associated Press.

That's a massive honor for both players, who join an exclusive club recognized for their performance. This an NFL-wide honor, not a conference split like the Pro Bowl, voted upon by a panel of 50 national media members.

RELATED CONTENT:

This is the second individual honor for Harris, who was also named to the initial Pro Bowl roster and will represent the NFC in the Feb. 6 all-star game in Las Vegas.

Terrell isn't currently schedule with him after a massive snub where he was named a fourth alternate (?!?) for the conference.

Being a second-team All-Pro falls more in line with the excellent season he had, where he led the NFL in several statistical categories and was recognized as a shutdown cornerback during a breakout season.

Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun received some votes, but the NFL's leading tackler didn't make the team. Somewhat surprisingly, kicker Younghoe Koo, right guard Chris Lindstrom and tight end Kyle Pitts didn't receive any All-Pro votes.

Here's a list of the AP All-Pro teams:

Related Content

news

Kyle Pitts nominated for an NFL rookie of the year award decided by fans

No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick set franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie
news

Wyche: What NFL playoff teams have that Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith need to get

Falcons must make key upgrades to compete, qualify for future postseasons
news

'We're building a winning culture': Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith define success in year two

Fontenot and Smith's biggest goal is to have their end of the year press conference much later next year.  
news

'There are still challenges here': Breaking down the Falcons salary cap heading into 2022 offseason

The salary cap increased significantly in 2022, but that doesn't mean the Falcons are out of the salary cap woods yet. 
news

Why Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith are committed to collaboration entering pivotal Falcons offseason

GM, head coach have significant work ahead improving talent base
news

Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett's future, Matt Ryan and protecting him, the salary cap and NFL Draft strategy

Your questions get answers in Wednesday's mailbag
news

'Looking for pressure players': Analyzing the moves the Falcons have to make in pass rush

Dean Pees said the Falcons have to better develop a pass rush in the offseason. They can do so through two ways: Talent development and talent acquisition. 
news

Terry Fontenot discusses Falcons approach to signing their own free agents

The Falcons general manager said the best form of free agency is signing players who are already in your building. 
news

'They are wired the right way': Terry Fontenot impressed by 2021 draft class, discusses 2022 draft

Fontenot expects the rookie class to continue to develop in year two.
news

Terry Fontenot on Calvin Ridley: 'We continue to support him'

Star receiver has been away from the team dealing with a personal matter
news

A.J. Terrell named to Pro Football Focus All-Pro team

Cordarrelle Patterson named to second team as a flex player

Top News

A.J. Terrell, Josh Harris named to AP All-Pro second team

2021 season recap | A strong foundation has been built 

Wyche: What NFL playoff teams have that Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith need to get

Kyle Pitts nominated for an NFL rookie of the year award decided by fans

Advertising