Bair: Why it's unjust A.J. Terrell didn't make initial Pro Bowl roster

A.J. Terrell has had an excellent season worthy of individual accolades. That's an inarguable point this late in a breakout campaign where he established himself a true shutdown cornerback.

At least that's what I thought before seeing Wednesday night he was left off the initial Pro Bowl roster. While that seems inappropriate, there are some excellent cornerbacks in the NFC. That includes Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Trevon Diggs and Marcus Lattimore, who made the initial roster. Those guys have name recognition, tons of interceptions or both, while playing in big markets or on successful teams. That can influence a fan vote. Terrell's relative youth and his soft-spoken demeanor may also have kept him out of mind when players and coaches had their say.

All that makes some sense if we're trying to look at this oversight rationally.

Here's where it falls apart: A.J. Terrell was a fourth alternate for the NFC.

Let that sink in.

A fourth alternate. You've got to be kidding me.

The guy could arguably be a second-team All-Pro, and he's that far away from making the Pro Bowl? That doesn't make any sense.

I took a lap before writing this column, trying to think of ways I thought he was a lock and this vote went a different way. Maybe I'm too close to it while covering the 2021 Falcons. Maybe the Falcons aren't in the national consciousness much, with a poor showing in their only primetime game. Maybe folks outside Atlanta don't have a chance to see what I've seen watching all his snaps this season, that's he's physical and confident, smart and technically precise, and seemingly always in the right place when the ball comes his way.