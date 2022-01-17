Bair Mail: On fits for Dean Pees defense, NFL Draft trades, Dan Reeves, Deshaun Watson and options at No. 8 overall

Fraser Davies from London, England

Hi Scott, I really like the Q+A you do - great insight for Falcons fans all over the world (I'm in the UK and taken to the falcons since 2014). My question, draft focused, we need draft capital this year to set us up for a solid year next year and then even more so when we draft a QB in the 2023 draft (that's the time to draft a QB I believe).

With that in mind, is there good reason to trade down and add picks? Perhaps a few teams might want to jump up and select their QB this year (Washington, steelers). I was looking at steelers from 20th taking our 8th, we could possibly be asking for their first, second and third this year in return for a fair trade which opens up so much opportunity to build the roster. Thoughts?

Bair: This is a light quarterback draft class, analysts say, meaning we could see an early run on other positions. That said, somebody always freaks out and trades up high to get one. Could that happen before the Falcons pick at No. 8? For sure. It's almost likely to happen. But, if there are no QBs taken when the Falcons are on the clock, I would listen to every trade offer under the sun for a team on a quarterback hunt. Adding another future first round pick and maybe more assets in later rounds would be worth a step down the draft board.

The Falcons need both quality and quantity, and trading down's a way to get both. It all depends on the offers presented and the Falcons draft board, how far down top quality resides and how much value could be created by such a deal.

Mark Vanderput from Grand Rapids, Mich.

Scott, thanks for your mailbag! I read everything on the Falcons and may be their biggest fan in Michigan! I was overseas on a missions trip when I learned the sad news that Dan Reeves passed away on January 1.

I was blessed to meet Coach Reeves a few times when he coached the Broncos and then later when I did several chapels for the Falcons. I know he lost 4 Super Bowls as a head coach, but his overall record is very impressive as a player, player-coach, and a head coach. What do you feel are his chances to make the Hall of Fame? If he does, I will do everything in my power to be at his induction to celebrate him as a man and as a coach!

Bair: I think Dan Reeves is deserving of a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and it's always tougher when people are elected posthumously -- Reeves recently passed away at age 77 -- considering how much it means to these accomplished players and coaches.

Reeves made it to four Super Bowls – one with the Falcons -- won two coach of the year awards and was 357-190 (.535) over 27 years as head coach. He and Marty Schottenheimer are the only coaches with 200-plus wins not in the HOF, and it probably no coincidence that neither coach won a championship. And, don't forget about his exploits as a player for the Dallas Cowboys, helping that franchise win Super Bowl XII.