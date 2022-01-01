Former Falcons head coach Dan Reeves passes away at 77

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Former Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Dan Reeves passed away on January 1, 2022 at the age of 77.

Reeves was born on Jan. 19, 1944, in Rome, Ga. He attended Americus High School where he was a three-sport athlete excelling in football, basketball and baseball. Reeves went on to play football and baseball at the University of South Carolina and was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 1977.

"Dan Reeves leaves a lasting legacy in our game as a player and coach. His track record of success in Dallas, Denver, New York and Atlanta over several decades speaks for itself, marking a long and successful life and career in football," said Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman. "On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons I extend our condolences to Dan's family and friends as they mourn his passing."

Despite going undrafted, Reeves spent eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys playing for legendary coach Tom Landry which included a win over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI. Following his playing career, he became the youngest head coach in NFL history when he joined the Denver Broncos in 1981. In 12 years with the Broncos, Reeves won five division titles and three AFC championships.