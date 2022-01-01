Former Falcons head coach Dan Reeves passes away at 77

Jan 01, 2022 at 09:40 AM
AF_primary-300x285
Atlanta Falcons Staff
af_21_memorial_dan-reeves__16x9

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Former Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Dan Reeves passed away on January 1, 2022 at the age of 77.

Reeves was born on Jan. 19, 1944, in Rome, Ga. He attended Americus High School where he was a three-sport athlete excelling in football, basketball and baseball. Reeves went on to play football and baseball at the University of South Carolina and was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 1977.

"Dan Reeves leaves a lasting legacy in our game as a player and coach. His track record of success in Dallas, Denver, New York and Atlanta over several decades speaks for itself, marking a long and successful life and career in football," said Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman. "On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons I extend our condolences to Dan's family and friends as they mourn his passing."

Despite going undrafted, Reeves spent eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys playing for legendary coach Tom Landry which included a win over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI. Following his playing career, he became the youngest head coach in NFL history when he joined the Denver Broncos in 1981. In 12 years with the Broncos, Reeves won five division titles and three AFC championships.

After spending four seasons with the New York Giants, Reeves was hired by the Atlanta Falcons in 1997. His second season in Atlanta would mark one of the greatest seasons in franchise history as the team posted a 14-2 record and won its first NFC championship. Reeves was named Coach of the Year by the Associated press after becoming the third coach in NFL history to take three teams to the playoffs, joining Bill Parcells and Chuck Knox. Reeves spent seven seasons in Atlanta and led the team to a 49-59-1 record and went 3-2 in the postseason. Reeves is a member of the University of South Carolina Hall of Fame, the state of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Email_Signature_Reps 1200px

Related Content

news

Five things to watch as Falcons travel to face Buffalo Bills 

Kyle Pitts is on his way to (potentially) another record-breaking day in Buffalo
news

Falcons injury report: Fabian Moreau receives injury designation for Bills game

The veteran starting cornerback still has a chance to play Buffalo
news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts' record chase, when to get Matt Ryan's successor and the NFL draft need vs. best player available debate

Your questions get answers in Friday's mailbag
news

Falcons activate defensive lineman off reserve/COVID-19 list, sign offensive lineman

news

Who will win, Falcons or Bills? Experts' Picks

The Falcons head North to face the Bills for their last regular season road game
news

Analyzing Dean Pees nickel rotation, why it's not his ideal scenario after losing Isaiah Oliver

The defensive coordinator said he wants a singular player at nickel. It's not a position he wants to rotate the way he has in 2021. Does this open the door to potentially resign Oliver? 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating Fabian Moreau's participation level as Bills practice week progresses

news

Falcons placed another player on reserve/COVID-19 list

news

How to watch Falcons vs. Bills: time, tv, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup with the Buffalo Bills
news

'Generational talent': Stefon Diggs gives Cordarrelle Patterson high praise, compares Dalvin Cook, Adrian Peterson

Diggs and Patterson spent two years together with the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Thomas Morstead named NFC special teams player of the month

New Falcons punter has made immediate impact after signing late in season

Top News

Falcons injury report: Fabian Moreau receives injury designation for Bills game

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts' record chase, when to get Matt Ryan's successor and the NFL draft need vs. best player available debate

Falcons activate defensive lineman off reserve/COVID-19 list, sign offensive lineman

Analyzing Dean Pees nickel rotation, why it's not his ideal scenario after losing Isaiah Oliver

Advertising