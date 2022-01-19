Looking back on Jalen Mayfield's trial by fire rookie year: Rookie Review

Editor's Note: This story is a part of the Rookie Review series, which evaluates each individual of the Falcons 2021 rookie class, how they performed in Year 1 and what's ahead for them in Year 2.

Arthur Smith was always right when he called Jalen Mayfield's rookie year a baptism by fire. He said so at the beginning of the season, and by the year's end it continued to ring true.

Drafted in the third round of the 2021 Draft, Mayfield's journey to starting left guard was an interesting one. The hope was that he would have time to develop. The Falcons brought Josh Andrews in during free agency. Signing the veteran guard to a one-year deal, the Falcons could buy Mayfield a little time to adjust to a new position (as he was primarily a tackle in college).

As training camp got under way, the plan seemed to be working well. Andrews took majority of the first team reps at left guard, and Mayfield filled in for an injured Kaleb McGary for a time. Once McGary returned to the active lineup, he worked back in at right tackle. And that seemed to be it. The offensive line felt relatively set with Jake Matthews at left tackle, Andrews at left guard, Matt Hennessy at center, Chris Lindstrom at right guard and McGary at right tackle.

All was going according to plan. That is, until Andrews got hurt right before the start of the season. It was an injury that thrust Mayfield into the starting left guard role, and for the next 16 games, Mayfield got the start.

It was a season of trial and error for Mayfield, in more ways than one. Thinking back on it, Mayfield said he came into every single practice trying not to get overwhelmed in the preparation and adjustments that needed to be made week-in and week-out.

"Every day I come out here and I pick one thing to just get better at each day," Mayfield explained. "I don't try to fix everything all at once. I know that is basically impossible to do."

For Mayfield, every day he had to make the decision to break down one part of his game to work on, whether that be footwork, hand placement, etc. In a way, this approach shows just how much of a learn-as-you-go process Year 1 was. Every day was a new day to learn one new thing. That's how it had to be because all of the corrections couldn't come at once.

With that though in mind, let's take a look back at Mayfield's rookie year, and everything that came with it.

A look back