Finding help for Grady Jarrett along defensive interior: Falcons breakdown

Editor's note:This story is a part of the Falcons Breakdown series, which evaluates each position group and how it will it look for next season.

When a new regime takes over an organization there is a certain sense of loyalty that is lost. It's just the way businesses are ran. When a new leader comes in, they - more likely than not - want to bring in their own people. We saw that happen within the Falcons organization in 2021 when Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith took over. It's something we will continue to see in the next year to two years as the new duo in charge continues to lay the foundation for what they want to build.

Some times, this loyalty is lost at the player level, too. But there is one player in particular who has never, ever given the Falcons a reason to not be loyal to him.

That player is Grady Jarrett.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jarrett has one year left on his contract with the Falcons, but there are a number of reasons to believe that Jarrett is someone this new regime would want to build around. And that process starts now, because 2021 showed it has to.

Last season was one of Jarrett's most unproductive seasons statistically. There's a reason for that, though: Opposing offensive lines could double - even triple - team Jarrett play after play simply because they felt as though Jarrett was the only threat. If they could mitigate Jarrett's explosiveness by building a wall in front of him, they could limit pressure put on their quarterback. And by the end of 2021, it didn't matter where Dean Pees put Jarrett. Without anyone else across Atlanta's defensive front able to affect the quarterback, all resources were put to stopping Jarrett.

"There have been times where we've put him outside, tried to rush him from outside, to try to keep him away from the big guys inside," Pees said. "...The thing you have to be able to do is you have to have somebody to put next to him."