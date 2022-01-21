Future of Foye Oluokun dictates the offseason for inside linebacker position: Falcons Breakdown

Who's on the chopping block

Oluokun

Here's the thing about Oluokun: The Falcons should want to bring him back, and it seems like the Falcons do want to bring him back. So, this isn't necessarily the same "chopping block" that others have found themselves on. Oluokun is a free agent in 2022, and really, that's it. That's why he's in this section and not with Jones and Walker. But Oluokun's situation is different than most other Falcons free agents because of what he did in 2021, and even in the season before, too.

It's because of the production of the last two years that Oluokun could be priority No. 1 for the Falcons to resign this offseason.

"Ideally, when it's players in your building, those are the players you want to invest in," Terry Fontenot said after the season ended.