Evaluating Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins future — Falcons Breakdown

Who stays: Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins,

The Falcons invested a second-round pick in Grant in last year's draft and a fourth in Hawkins in 2019. With both having a year in Dean Pees' challenging defensive scheme, they should be prepared to take the reins if the Falcons decide to start Grant and Hawkins.

Chopping Block: Duron Harmon, Erik Harris

Harmon and Harris were solid in the secondary for the Falcons this season. Still, with draft investments made in the players behind them, it would make sense for the Falcons to see what they have in their Hawkins and Grant before bringing either back unless they are team-friendly deals.

Biggest question: Will Richie Grant remain at nickel or safety?

After a stellar senior season at the University of Central Florida, where Grant was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award (given to the top defensive back in College Football), Grant quickly climbed draft boards. He was also lauded because of his versatility. At UCF, Grant mainly played free safety but thrived playing nickel and box safety.

In his rookie season, Dean Pees put that versatility to the test. Grant, who is still listed as a safety on the Falcons roster, mainly played nickel cornerback this season. After Isaiah Oliver's season-ending knee injury in week four, there was a proverbial revolving door at that position. Grant and cornerback Darren Hall spent the most time in the slot, both playing 192 snaps in 2021 inside, while Hall also played 50 at safety.