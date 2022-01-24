Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson, A.J. Terrell among those honored with our Falcons 2021 season of awards

Quote of the year: Cordarrelle Patterson

Social media, national outlets, the fine folks devoted to Reddit and Falcons fans everywhere went nuts for this quote, which Patterson said to our Kris Rhim in an exclusive one-on-one for this feature profile . While there were several other excellent utterings during the course of the year – Arthur Smith’s no “soft souls " rant and Dean Pees' response to a Falcons win being called ugly rank right up there – Patterson's thoughts on playing several positions reigns supreme.

"If my mom could go out there and work three jobs, I can go out there and play three positions. Why can't I do what she did for us? It's like a big motivation, and every time I'm on the field, I don't care where they put me; I'm gonna make a play. You can put me at safety; I'm getting an interception. You put me at D-End Ima get a sack. That's just the mindset that I have, and nobody can take that confidence away from me."