Bair Mail: On prioritizing a Foye Oluokun pact, Matt Ryan, offensive tackle at No. 8 overall, Allen Robinson and more

David Hicks from Marshalltown, Iowa

As you indicated previously, Julio and Matt's contracts are likely the least team-friendly as it stands. What contracts are the most team-friendly looking into 2022 and beyond? Where are we getting the most "value" with current player contracts? Thanks again for these great Q and A's!

Bair: Anyone on a rookie deal should be considered team friendly, and that includes No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts. The Falcons got the most value from Foye Oluokun and Russell Gage, who produced well at great value. That's also why those guys are up for and deserve big raises.

Anyone working on a one-year deal is team friendly, because there's no future commitment. Teams love that. The problem with veterans on prove-it deals and young players on rookie contracts is that, if they do well enough, they deserve extensions. That's where the tough decisions come into play. That's where contract structure matters. The Falcons didn't do a good job with their last round of big extensions, which put them in trouble with the cap when combined with some mid-round draft misses.

Kerry Miller from Centerville, Ga.

Is there anything from stopping Atlanta for giving Ryan a new contract for next year that would lower his cap hit if he was agreeable to it Say they just drop a new contract for 2 years at $20 mil a year and add some incentives. It would free up cap space if this could be done. Is there rules against doing that in the NFL?

Bair: Nope. They could restructure again. But I wouldn't do that. The other option is to extend him, but then we're adding years on top of it and that's not ideal, either. Playing out the contract as is, as difficult as that might be for the team to swallow, might be the right move at this point. That's my two cents on the matter. If you're going to work out of an adverse cap situation, some times you have to make hard choices for long-term benefits.