'It's a grown man's league': Darren Hall hoping to adjust to new role in year two — Rookie Review

Everything was not perfect for Hall against the Bills, of course, as Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees said, "He played ok. He's a rookie, and he was playing against a really good football team."

The play showed Hall's value to the Falcons defense, and now with a full year in Pees' system and gaining comfortability in the nickel role, Hall is hoping to take a step forward in year two.

"I'm pleased with 'em; they've made some mistakes like every player has, and they're typical rookie mistakes, but … this is not an easy system they're learning," Pees said about Hall and the rookie class as a whole. "We have made a lot of growth. So I'm expecting going into next year that that growth will really pay off for us. So you take your lumps sometimes, learning the system, but now Richie \[Grant\], Darren, all those guys, they don't have to relearn the system they've been through it.

"So hopefully, starting next year, it's not gonna be, you know, brand new to 'em there's gonna be a lot of carryover. Hopefully, if covid ever gets done, we'll have spring and meet with them and do this kind of stuff. It'll pay off in the long haul. I'm pleased overall with all of 'em."

A look back: 14 games | no interceptions | three pass deflections | 27 tackles | Two tackles for loss | One sack | 76.9 percent of targets caught | overall defensive PFF grade 48.8

What Hall learned in 2021: "It's a grown man's league," Hall said with a smile about the physicality and strength of players in the NFL. Hall quickly learned this season he will need to add muscle to his 6-foot 190-pound frame in the offseason to become one of the better players in the league.